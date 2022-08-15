Recently Betrayed? This Upcoming Dark Comedy Wants You to Do Revenge

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and stylish. Netflix’s latest film, Do Revenge, wants you to know that. The Hitchcockian dark comedy makes high school the ultimate breeding ground for deception and the perfect place to get back at betrayers.

Camila Mendes (Riverdale, Palm Springs) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, Fear Street) play preppy perfectionist Drea and awkward transfer student Eleanor respectively. After both falling victim to the machinations of two fellow students, Drea has a topless video leaked by her boyfriend and Eleanor is accused of holding down a fellow student and attempting to kiss her, the pair team up to take down the other’s bully.

The film is inspired by acclaimed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 film Strangers on a Train. The film revolves around two strangers who meet on a train and are faced with a proposition to carry out each other’s murders. Throw that film into a pot with equal parts My Fair Lady, a dash of coming-of-age elements, a sprinkle of queerness, and you have Do Revenge.

Joining Mendes and Hawke are Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), and Ava Capri (Love, Victor) to round out what looks to be a colorful, chaotic, and campy film. There’s an influx of young adult driven content coming to TV screens and we are definitely excited to see more queer stories be a part of it.

And it looks like folks can’t wait for this film to drop either.

I would kill for them. https://t.co/hlWBfLZgKy — fangurl (@fangirlshavefun) August 9, 2022

obsessed with the costume design in ‘do revenge’ pic.twitter.com/bqqJ6HdHSI — joe 🅰️ (@mcumagik) August 9, 2022

inject it into my veinsssss https://t.co/yWUodEwIRX — Francesca (she/her) (@francescaossi) August 9, 2022

MAYA HAWKE KISSING WOMEN IN "DO REVENGE" I REPEAT MAYA HAWKE KISSING WOMEN pic.twitter.com/l3YguHkgKN — 💭 (@thinkhawke) August 9, 2022

me: “i’m so excited for do revenge cause of the plot!”

the plot in question: pic.twitter.com/2t0Cykiz75 — maria (@hawkecline) August 11, 2022

im already obsessed with this https://t.co/QVIiuxibq6 — cupcake (@its_me_cait) August 9, 2022

Do Revenge premieres on Netflix on September 16, 2022. Check out the trailer below.