Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Announce Their Entry Into the MCU With Deadpool 3

He’s rude, he’s crude, and he’s finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That’s right, Deadpool 3 is officially underway. Thanks to a video by Ryan Reynolds, the man behind the “merc with a mouth”, we also know that he won’t be alone for the third installment. Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine as well.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Well, a lot to process here, but Reynolds and Jackman recorded a second video to explain what Deadpool 3’s story is all about.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

Did you get that? We didn’t either. Which means that we have to wait longer to learn what Deadpool 3 will consist of. But in the meantime, we can celebrate Deadpool’s inclusion into the MCU and becoming Marvel’s first R-rated film within its fold.

Wade Wilson a.k.a Deadpool came to the silver screen in 2016 and became a box office hit raking in over $783 million. Deadpool quickly broke box office records, becoming the highest grossing X-Men film.

Yes, that’s right. Deadpool has long been a member of the X-Men and other X-Men-affiliated groups, in addition to working solo, within Marvel’s comic universe. He’s long been known as a crass and flirtatious character, having a longstanding banter with Spider-Man and Cable in the comics. But he also has a love-hate relationship with his upcoming co-star Wolverine as well.

Having had plenty of relationships with several Marvel characters, Deadpool is also a huge part of pansexual representation within Marvel comics. We’ve seen allusion to his pansexuality within the Deadpool film franchise, but nothing blatant has come to the light. But with the inclusion of openly queer characters like Eternal’s Phastos, hopefully that can change.

With tons of MCU content out now and much more on the horizon, there’s plenty to tide us over until Deadpool 3 comes out in 2024.