The Second Trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals a New Black Panther

As if we couldn’t be more excited about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel just released a second trailer for this highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther and this time, we get a better look at the new Black Panther.

The new trailer revisits what appears to be a funeral scene in Wakanda for the late T’challa (Chadwick Boseman), while spliced with a scene showing antihero Namor (Tenoch Huerta) observing a mesoamerican-like mural underwater. Soon after, we have M’Baku (Winston Duke) explaining that Namor’s people call him “Kukulkan”, the feathered serpent god, and we get a beautiful shot of Namor’s flight abilities.

The trailer highlights more action scenes with the Dora Milaje and their leader Okoye (Danai Gurira), intertwined with a shot of an intense face off between Namor and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), an epic car chase with RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) in her Ironheart suit, emotional images of Okoye and Nakia (Lupita N’yongo), and multiple battles between Talocan warriors and Wakandans. All of this comes to a head when we have the new Black Panther drop from the sky. Exuding the same purple kinetic energy, but donning a more feminine silhouette with gold trimmings.

Finally, we’re given a better look at the new Black Panther and they look amazing. We may not know who it is, but given the more feminine aesthetic of the Black Panther’s costume, many are saying that it’s either Shuri (Letitia Wright) or Nakia carrying the mantle of the Black Panther forward.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is shaping up to be an incredible fall blockbuster. As the final film in the MCU’s phase 4, the film will bring in queer character Aneka (Michaela Coel), who has a relationship with Ayo (Florence Kasumba) in the comics. It’ll also bring in RiRi Williams, who has been rumored to be made as a queer character in her own show on Disney+, coming out next year.

Director November and the Black Panther sequel are right around the corner. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022.