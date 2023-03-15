Why Shiva, Baby is One of the Best Queer Jewish Films Ever Made

The problem is that there’s no way not to hate yourself when someone asks you what your goals or plans are for the future. It doesn’t matter how good or bad you feel about your life at any given moment. Because what’s anyone planning for the future? For Jews, the future is always terrifying, because everything is terrifying for us. There is a gnawing in our gut about the future, the past, the things that happened before we were born and the things that will happen after we die. Like the circle-shaped foods that define the shiva service, we are without an ending and without a beginning. And there’s the sense, always, that we are a part of all the Jews in history, and that history is forever on our shoulders. Within Jewish culture, there are no solitary acts. Whatever you do, you do it as a Jew in a long line of Jews who did it before. You continue the work of your ancestors, even if you never got a chance to know them. And that becomes part of the story, too.