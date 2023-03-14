Something ‘Wicked’ This Way Comes…Earlier in 2024

*photo credit: Ariana Grande via Instagram

Wicked, the critically acclaimed play, now turned into a musical film adaptation, is coming a little bit earlier than expected. But only a little earlier. The film’s stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, took to social media to share a wicked announcement – the film will be released on November 27, 2024.

Originally, the film was expected to be a two part release, with one film premiering on December 25, 2024 and the second part launching on December 25, 2025. Now it seems that changes are afoot with part one, but not yet with part two. However, what’s permanent is that Grande and Erivo will be Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively.

These two vocal powerhouses will take on the roles made famous by Idina Menzel (Elphaba) and Kristen Chenoweth (Glinda) in the 2003 Broadway musical. The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, of which is based on on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The original run of the play garnered numerous accolades, including three Tony Awards – with on going to Menzel for Best Actress in a Musical. It’s also Broadway’s fifth-longest running show, behind Cats, The Lion King, Chicago, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Grande and Erivo plan to bring that same on-stage magic to the silver screen, with Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu attached to direct. Joining Grande and Erivo are recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey, SNL’s Bowen Yang, The Greatest Showman’s Keala Settle, and the MCU’s Jeff Goldblum.

The film is gaining plenty of buzz, like when a petition circulated around requesting that host and comedian James Corden stay away from the film. Now, with these recent updates, fans flocked to Grande and Erivo’s posts to share their excitement.

Actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez let us know that she “can’t wait” for the film to come out. American Idol and Queen of the Universe’s Ada Vox is “SO READYYYY FOR THIS!!”. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness’ “Oh my goddddd” sums up what we’re thinking. RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Ross Mathews declared his “calendar cleared” and R&B/pop star Normani threw in a simple “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS”.

Wicked: Part One will defy gravity on November 27, 2024.