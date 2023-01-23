Screaming

Sundance Favorite Eileen Stars Anne Hathaway as a Hot Sapphic Love Interest

Anne Hathaway plays an older “Carol” figure in the new Sundance hit based on Otessa Moshfegh’s 2015 debut novel “Eileen” and the girls, as they say, are living.

Not only is this the much-awaited Anne Hathaway dyke moment fans have been craving for literally decades, the movie is apparently like, good. Like, really good. Apparently Moshfegh herself prefers the adaptation to her own book.

The retro blonde coif, the gigantic Sapphic energy radiating from this still–word has it the girls even share a steamy gay kiss. It’s our first true piece of good news in a year that’s already turning out to be quite awful.

So what is Eileen about? Well, true to the Moshfegh novel, it’s about a chronic masturbator (the titular Eileen) who meets a stunning coworker while working as a secretary at a prison.

It’s the mid-60s, so you know the fashion is popping off.

Is this the true people’s Joker? Hathaway sure thinks so: bumpers OFF, people:

Also, Hathway’s sapphic Sundance fashion is serving.

A corset puffer coat? Say more.

Finally, something good happened.

