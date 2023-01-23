Sundance Favorite Eileen Stars Anne Hathaway as a Hot Sapphic Love Interest

Anne Hathaway plays an older “Carol” figure in the new Sundance hit based on Otessa Moshfegh’s 2015 debut novel “Eileen” and the girls, as they say, are living.

Not only is this the much-awaited Anne Hathaway dyke moment fans have been craving for literally decades, the movie is apparently like, good. Like, really good. Apparently Moshfegh herself prefers the adaptation to her own book.

Oh my god, #Eileen!!! My heart was pounding; what a wonderfully f*cked up movie. Maybe my favorite Anne Hathaway performance ever??? Queer chaos at its best. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/R6pCBE804X — Cameron Scheetz @ Sundance (@cameronscheetz) January 22, 2023

The retro blonde coif, the gigantic Sapphic energy radiating from this still–word has it the girls even share a steamy gay kiss. It’s our first true piece of good news in a year that’s already turning out to be quite awful.

2023 will be the year of anne hathaway supremacy on dyke twitter i can feel it pic.twitter.com/PDVBZACtDO — doctor lesbian (@flealore) January 21, 2023

So what is Eileen about? Well, true to the Moshfegh novel, it’s about a chronic masturbator (the titular Eileen) who meets a stunning coworker while working as a secretary at a prison.

It’s the mid-60s, so you know the fashion is popping off.

ottessa saying the film is better than the book, anne hathaway calling it carol, thomasin saying the way eileen feels abt rebecca is how she feels abt anne like i’m throwing up this is my joker pic.twitter.com/8KEmAoxkza — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 20, 2023

Is this the true people’s Joker? Hathaway sure thinks so: bumpers OFF, people:

Talking bowling metaphors with THE Anne Hathaway who, gave us some insight on the book that her film EILEEN is based off of. 🎳 pic.twitter.com/eq11UqTdbo — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 22, 2023

Shades of CAROL, but more twisted: the Ottessa Moshfegj adaptation of EILEEN. Thomas McKenzie is superb and Anne Hathaway (as a prison psychologist) seems to be channeling her inner Jessica Lang. Beautifully filmed. Audible gasps in the audience. #Sundance23 #sundance pic.twitter.com/1FfMoN9Wmq — shinan govani (@shinangovani) January 22, 2023

Also, Hathway’s sapphic Sundance fashion is serving.

Goth Anne Hathaway and Thomasin Mackenzie at the Eileen premiere #Sundance pic.twitter.com/86aA7yJqop — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) January 22, 2023

A corset puffer coat? Say more.

Anne Hathaway the woman that you are https://t.co/vyKulKYrnk — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) January 22, 2023

Finally, something good happened.

huge day for thomasin mckenzie shareholders after finding out that her and anne hathaway kiss in eileen pic.twitter.com/hvr9T35HPa — ??? (@librafication) January 22, 2023