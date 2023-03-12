Sydney Sweeney and Julieanne Moore Doing a Movie Together is Peak Gay

Sydney Sweeney has been cast alongside Julianne Moore in an upcoming feature film, Echo Valley. The pair will star as mother and daughter in this new thriller from Brad Ingelsby, creator of Mare of Easttown.

According to the official synopsis, Moore plays Kate Garrett, a woman recovering from a personal tragedy who spends her days boarding and training horses on the secluded and picturesque Echo Valley Farm in Pennsylvania. Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire (Sweeney) arrives at her doorstep, drenched in someone else’s blood. From there, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.

After becoming a breakout star in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney has recently branched out into feature films. In 2021, she starred in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs, and more recently she played an FBI whistleblower in Reality, which is currently making the rounds at film festivals.

Michael Pearce (2017’s Beast, Encounter) will direct Echo Valley, from a screenplay developed by Ingelsby and Michael Pruss. Ridley Scott, Ingelsby, Pruss and Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company (House of Gucci) are producing.

The film is part of Apple Studios’ upcoming slate of prestige films, which includes the upcoming Scorcese film Killers of the Flower Moon. After becoming the first streaming service to produce a Best Picture Oscar-winning film with 2021’s CODA, Apple TV+ is looking to carry that momentum forward into the next year.

HBO’s Mare of Easttown became a massive hit with critics and audiences during the pandemic. Kate Winslet plays a Philadelphia detective looking to solve a recent murder while balancing a slew of personal problems—her divorce, her son’s suicide and a child custody battle with her son’s girlfriend. The limited series garnered 16 nominations at the Primetime Emmys, ultimately winning four.

Echo Valley is expected to start production this summer.