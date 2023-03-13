The Full-Length Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Makes a Splash at the 95th Oscars

During the 95th Academy Awards telecast Sunday night, viewers got a chance to witness the full The Little Mermaid trailer. Two of the film’s stars, Halle Bailey and Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy presented the trailer to the masses and this time we have a fuller picture of what to expect under (and above) the sea.

While Bailey’s angelic vocals singing “Part of Your World” in the background, we get to see more of Ariel’s (Bailey) connection to Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) unfold. We also get scenes with King Triton (Javier Bardem), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), Scuttle (Awkafina), and Sebastian (Daveed Diggs). But all eyes will be on the banter between Ariel and the Sea Witch herself, Ursula (McCarthy).

Disney’s upcoming film joins the ranks of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin to receive the live-action treatment. Multiple teasers have been released, keeping the anticipation for this upcoming film alive and now the full-length trailer is the cherry on top.

Not to mention, will see McCarthy channel Ursula (and the drag queen Divine that she’s inspired by) and put those drag skills to good use. Not to mention, in 2024 we might see this live-action back on the Oscars’ stage. The 1989 animated film is a two-time Academy Award winner, snagging the Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. So, here’s hoping there’s some Oscar love for this live-action remake.

The Academy aside, reactions are in for The Little Mermaid trailer and they’re full of excitement.

Sobbing 😭💙😭💙 — Jillian Clare (@jillianclare) March 13, 2023

🧜🏾‍♀️🧜🏾‍♀️🧜🏾‍♀️ — Taylor Denise Richardson (@astrostarbright) March 13, 2023

Obvs here for #Ursula, one of the campest villains (or was she just misunderstood?) ever created. — THE GAY UK (@TheGayUK) March 13, 2023

HALLE YOU BETTER EAT😭😭😭😭😭 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 13, 2023

AAAAHH CHILLS TO THE BONE — Amy Homberg (@AmyHomberg) March 13, 2023

The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26, 2023.