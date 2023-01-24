She Said What?

The Title of This Oscar-Nominated Short is Just Too Horny

By

Have you ever tried to lose your virginity at 15 only to come up embarrassingly empty? If your answer was yes, get in line, bub! We’ve all been there: which is what makes the Oscar-nominated short “My Year of Dicks” so relatable.

The beautifully-animated short, created by Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon, is based on a memoir by Ribon about desperately trying to lose her V card as a teenager in Houston in 1991. But that’s not why people are talking about it.

The short’s title was so funny it made Riz Ahmed chortle.

The 13-year-old boy in all of us is cackling.

Honestly, it’s the perfect follow-up.

Get onboard the “My Year of Dicks” train:

That is all.

But seriously folks, watch the short.

Get in, loser, we’re screening “My Year of Dicks.”

Tags: Animated Short, Moana, My Year of Dicks, Oscar nominated, Oscars, Pamela Ribon, Ralph Breaks the Internet
Read More
Blake Abbie Talks Queer Asian Representation in Media and His Friendship With the ‘Bling Empire: New York’ Cast
The Into Interview
Blake Abbie Talks Queer Asian Representation in Media and His Friendship With the ‘Bling Empire: New York’ Cast
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Here’s How You Actually Say Raven-Symoné’s Name
What's My Name?
Here’s How You Actually Say Raven-Symoné’s Name
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Shia LaBeouf’s Drag Look in This Film Has People Wondering Something
What
Shia LaBeouf’s Drag Look in This Film Has People Wondering Something
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX