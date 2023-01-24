The Title of This Oscar-Nominated Short is Just Too Horny

Have you ever tried to lose your virginity at 15 only to come up embarrassingly empty? If your answer was yes, get in line, bub! We’ve all been there: which is what makes the Oscar-nominated short “My Year of Dicks” so relatable.

The beautifully-animated short, created by Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon, is based on a memoir by Ribon about desperately trying to lose her V card as a teenager in Houston in 1991. But that’s not why people are talking about it.

The short’s title was so funny it made Riz Ahmed chortle.

For everyone else who wants an audio loop of Riz Ahmed saying “My Year of Dicks” you are welcome. #OscarNominations2023 pic.twitter.com/OJJQrKhTd7 — Joseph Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) January 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed saying “My Year of Dicks” has already won Best Picture at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/r6zhjO58Qw — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 24, 2023

The 13-year-old boy in all of us is cackling.

The way everyone laughed when My Year of Dicks was announced pic.twitter.com/H2Fww5PSLX — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 24, 2023

Honestly, it’s the perfect follow-up.

commence most people finding out that the writer of MOANA and RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET has an Oscar-nominated short called MY YEAR OF DICKS — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 24, 2023

Get onboard the “My Year of Dicks” train:

hate that i am only hearing about My Year of Dicks this morning for the first time — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 24, 2023

That is all.

MY YEAR OF DICKS — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) January 24, 2023

But seriously folks, watch the short.

But seriously MY YEAR OF DICKS is beautiful and inventive and you should watch it! — Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com (@lindaholmes) January 24, 2023

Get in, loser, we’re screening “My Year of Dicks.”

Out of the Oscar-nominated films I need to see, I’m sorry but MY YEAR OF DICKS just shot to the top of my list. I need to see what this is 😆 — jessica peña @ sundance💃💻 (@the_cinemabliss) January 24, 2023

My Year of Dicks https://t.co/srM3nLLAJs — Matt Jacobs (@majacobs) January 24, 2023

Last year was the first time in 10 years that The Walt Disney Company wasn’t nominated for both an Animated Feature and Animated Short Oscar. This year, Disney is again nominated in both categories with ‘Turning Red’ and ‘My Year of Dicks.’ pic.twitter.com/CE5m54rW7R — cartoonbrew.com – Animation News (@cartoonbrew) January 24, 2023