Pablo Escobear

The Trailer for Cocaine Bear Will Crack You Up and Blow You Away

By

Seeing a bear in the woods can be pretty unnerving, but when you throw a cocaine-fueled bear into the mix, well, that just makes the experience outright terrifying. Welcome to Cocaine Bear. The upcoming film with the most outlandish title follows a black bear in a Georgia forest who ingests multiple packages of cocaine ($10,000 worth to be exact) and naturally goes on a killing spree in search of more. 

Sounds unbelievable, right? Funny thing is that this film is inspired by true events. In 1985, a black bear in Blue Ridge, Georgia ate almost $20 million of cocaine. The bear was found deceased, assumedly from overdose, by authorities. So thankfully, no murderous rampage, but there’s even more to the story. 

Apparently the drugs rained from the sky after Andrew Thornton, narcotics officer, lawyer, and alleged gang leader, dropped multiple packages of cocaine from a plane that landed near Blairville, Georgia. Thornton then took several more packages with him via parachute, only to fall to his death in the driveway of a home in Knoxville, Tennessee. His plane crashed in North Carolina, while his clothes, maps of Jamaica, and a pilot’s logbook were found south of Atlanta.

Yeah, even the real story could be a film.

But we have a fictionalized version thanks to actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks directing the film and written by Jimmy Warden. And starring in this story about “Pablo Eskobear” are Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, O’Shea Jackson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christian Convery, Kristofer Hivju, Alden Ehrenreich, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Ray Liotta (in his final role).

The internet is freaking out over this trailer and rightfully so. 

There are high expectations for this film to be nothing, but entertaining. Cocaine Bear premieres in theaters on February 24, 2023.

Tags: Cocaine Bear, Elizabeth Banks, Film
Read More
Artist Thaddeus Coates Is Living Out His Wildest Dreams and Spreading Black Queer Joy in the Process
The INTO Interview
Artist Thaddeus Coates Is Living Out His Wildest Dreams and Spreading Black Queer Joy in the Process
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Spotify Wrapped is Reading Everyone for Filth and the Results are Hilarious
Wrapped For Filth
Spotify Wrapped is Reading Everyone for Filth and the Results are Hilarious
BY Henry Giardina
How Nan Goldin Used ACT UP Tactics to Fight a New Epidemic
Out of the Celluloid Closet
How Nan Goldin Used ACT UP Tactics to Fight a New Epidemic
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX