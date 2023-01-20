How a Young Greta Garbo, a Lesbian Novelist, and a Gay Filmmaker Created a Cinematic Masterpiece

It was in college that I first fell in love with Sweden, or a very specific version of it: grainy, black and white, accompanied by dancing, clever strings, old footage of fires and sprawling manses, endless forests, clear rivers, ice-covered lakes across which a wolf chase might proceed. I discovered the works of the old Swedish masters of cinema and lived for a season under their spell. There was such a distant beauty to it: seeing this crystal-cold foreign land through so many lenses—first the film apparatus, then the lens of silence, then the final lens of history, of time passing. I wanted to live in the worlds Mauritz Stiller created: worlds which would never have existed had not Selma Lagerlöf, the first woman to win the Nobel Prize for literature, and a queer woman whose works were perfectly suited to the art of adaptation.

She’d won that prize by 1909, and less than 10 years later she did something unprecedented: she sold the film rights to her work in toto to the then-new Swedish film institute. From there, they were transformed into cinema, primarily by the Swedish filmmaker Mauritz Stiller, the man now credited with “discovering” Greta Garbo. He cast Garbo in her first notable role, as the Italian countess Elisabeth in an adaptation of Lagerlöf’s 1891 epic, “The Saga of Gösta Berling.”

Stiller had adapted two of Lagerlöf’s works before: the chilling Sir Arne’s Treasure in 1919 and The Blizzard in 1923. But it was in bringing the story of the defrocked, disgraced minister Gösta Berling to life that he reached the apotheosis of his naturalistic, highly influential film style. His was an epic mindset, and Lagerlöf’s popular works were nothing if not epic. Like another great visionary indirectly responsible for shaping Hollywood’s cinematic style, the tragic German expressionist director F.W. Murnau, he didn’t live long enough to see his specific vision inform the way cinematic language worked in America.

When we meet Gösta Berling in the novel, it’s at the start of a long downward spiral. He’s an especially young, beautiful Protestant minister so “young, tall, slender, and radiantly handsome” that you could have “chiseled him in marble and named the image after the most beautiful of Athenians.” He’s drinking before each church service, and everyone knows it. He didn’t used to have a drinking problem, the narrator explains. It’s just that traveling such long, bumpy, icy roads from parish to parish is such grueling work, and the winters are so cold, and Gösta, like all Swedish people, has trouble dealing with the bleakness of it all. So he drinks. And so does his entire congregation.

The film, by contrast, begins after Gösta’s fall from grace. We see his days as a minister in flashback. We see him rail against his congregation for daring to criticize him for the drinking they all do more discreetly. In both versions of the story, Gösta wanders in the snow, hoping for death, until he is found by Majoress Margaretha Samzelius, a powerful, rich society woman who everyone talks about behind her back. For one thing, everyone knows she continually cheated on her husband—a man she was forced to marry as a young woman—with her lover Altringer while he still lived. After Altringer died, he left her his vast ironworks. When we meet her, she’s at the height of her social power: she lords over the grand country estate Ekeby with her “cavaliers,” lost men whom she rescues post-disgrace and installs at the estate. The task of the cavaliers is essentially to hit on women and be fun at parties, but there’s a darkness and desperation to this as well. Although the beauty of the Swedish winter is easy to appreciate at a far remove, these characters have to live with it and in it. Their collective existence is defined by drinking, revelry, fire, and ice. They live lives of great contrast, and this comes across visually. Not only that, but they live lives that are immediate: in consequence, in detail, in effect.