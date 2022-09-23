Introducing the ‘Other Church Wine’, GAYBOY Rosé

Patrick Church (he/him), famous for his visual art and risqué clothing designs has announced the launch of a new alcohol company. GAYBOY Sparkling Rosé will be available exclusively on Church’s Website beginning September 23, 2022.

The name of the brand is partly inspired by Church’s ‘Dance Gayboy Dance for Champagne’ print, which features on his swimwear. Church states that it was his swimwear that inspired him and his husband Adriel to launch the company. The image they create is tempting: ‘We love seeing everyone in the clothing, at celebrations living their best lives, and we just wanted to expand on that. Who wouldn’t love to arrive with a bottle that matches their new swimwear?’

For the wine aficionados with questions, this sparkling wine is made in Napa, California. And while the debut product is a sparkling wine, Church and his husband have big plans for the future. Along with a non-alcoholic option, the duo hopes to venture into spirits.

Each bottle is decorated with Patrich Church’s original artwork. To make the bottles more exciting, each month a new and limited-edition bottle will launch alongside matching clothing or decor. Church states that he wants the bottles to ‘feel like an art piece, something you can drink and keep on your mantelpiece afterward, an accessory to match your clothing.’

As if the project couldn’t get any better, Patrick and Adriel have promised to donate a portion of the sales to the Trevor Project. This decision was a no-brainer for the duo. The project was born out of love for community, with the intention of facilitating connection and celebration. Therefore, they made the decision to uplift queer lives however they can.