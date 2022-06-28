Meditation Company ‘Calm’ Partners With Lama Rod Owens to Prioritize LGBTQ Mental Health

The first Pride was a protest and that tradition continues in places all around the world. But in order to continue to fight the good fight, you also have to take care of yourself. This Pride Month, the meditation and wellness company Calm partnered with queer activist and mindfulness instructor Lama Rod Owens to do just that.

In a six-part series called “Coming Out”, Owens shares his personal experiences navigating coming out and meditation tips to help the LGBTQ community. As a closeted, Black queer teen in the south, Owens chose to come out to a friend. Although fearful, the experience was marked with love and healing, something he hopes to provide to others embarking on their own coming out journeys.

“Coming out is really about developing a deep experience of self-acceptance and learning to hold space for everything in our experience, including things we struggle with. I created the “Coming Out” series with Calm to help the LGBTQIA+ community tap into the joy that comes from embracing who we are and celebrating the most authentic version of ourselves”, Owens said in a statement for Calm.

In addition to his six-part series, Owens also hosted an Instagram live with author, historian, and activist Blair Imani to discuss mindfulness, self-acceptance within the LGBTQ community, and prioritizing mental health.

Calm also partnered with Canadian pop superstars Tegan and Sara’s foundation, the Tegan and Sara Foundation, to create a social media campaign highlighting the coming out stories of LGBTQ leaders and the resources they used to support themselves called #CalmingOut: Stories of Self-Acceptance. Additionally, the company donated $10,000 to the foundation and provided free app subscriptions to teens residing in states with increasing anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Learn more about Calm’s here and check out Lama Rod Owens’ “Coming Out” series here.