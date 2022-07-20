Mental Health Hero

EXCLUSIVE: Chella Man Encourages Queer Kids to Keep Going in “It Gets Better” Video

By

Back in the late 2010s, in the wake of a number of queer teen suicides, the It Gets Better Project was formed to send a very specific message to suffering queer kids and teens in a deeply homophobic political moment. The message: don’t give up. Things will change, and it will get better.

More than a decade later, that same message is needed more than ever. 2022 has seen a record number of anti-trans bills, attacks on bodily autonomy, and anti-queer messaging from a desperate Republican lobby. Queer kids and teens are still suffering, and still hoping for things to get better.

Help is on the way: actor, model, artist, and icon Chella Man is here to let everyone know that queer and trans youth won’t and can’t be defeated. In a new, modern-day installment of the iconic “It Gets Better” series, Chella—who identifies as “curious, stubborn, Deaf, transmasculine, genderqueer, Jewish, and Chinese”—talks about the beauty of growing into oneself and finding new avenues of expression and self understanding, including joining a trans boxing league. 

 

“It’s an honor to share [my story] on this [It Gets Better] platform, as it’s one that I actually saw in middle school,” Chella Man told INTO. “I would just love to reach the very people that were like myself when I was a kid growing up in a very isolated, conservative town. Having access to any queer media was such a blessing… I was so grateful. And I’m honored to help present this new reimagined version of the video. It was a blast to film and I’m also just excited that this part of my life was captured this way. I feel very grateful.”

We’re grateful, too. There’s never been a better time to remind queer and trans youth that the horror of the present is destined to pass. Queer and trans folks have always been here, and will always be here, no matter what.

Tags: change, Chella Man, Disability, It Gets Better, it gets better project, queer and trans resilience, Representation, Trans, Trans youth
Read More
Homophobic Nun Forcibly Separates Two Women Kissing in Public
Nuns Have No Fun
Homophobic Nun Forcibly Separates Two Women Kissing in Public
BY Johnny Levanier
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Went Full Tilt Transphobic on Twitter
Stop Talking
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Went Full Tilt Transphobic on Twitter
BY Johnny Levanier
Sam Kerr Becomes the First Out-Female FIFA Cover Athlete
Icons
Sam Kerr Becomes the First Out-Female FIFA Cover Athlete
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX