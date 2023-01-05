Here’s Why Kim Petras is a Controversial and Groundbreaking Icon for the Girls, Gays, and Theys

Kim Petras is a singer as well as songwriter, based out of Los Angeles. Originally, she is of German descent. She started her professional music career in 2016, and has since then, released music as an independent artist. She released music under her very own imprint, known as BunHead Records. In the year 2021, she signed on with Republic Records as well as Amigo.

Together with Sam Smith, Kim Petras is known to be one of the first transgender and nonbinary artists who reached the top spot on Billboard. Petras was interested in music since her teenage years. In 2011, she would release an extended play titled “One Piece Of Tape.” In the year 2017, she went on to release an international single titled “I Don’t Want It At All.” This single would go on to top various music charts on the Spotify platform. Her next singles would chart on Billboard, including “Feeling Of Falling” and “Heart To Break.”

After this, she would go on to release various singles. In the year 2021, Petras would sign with Republic Records, following which she released her EP titled Slut Pop. Towards the end of 2021, she would release a single together with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” This single would help Petras get on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as UK Singles Chart. As a result, Petras became the first transgender woman to hit number one on the Billboard charts. Sam Smith became the first non-binary person to receive the same accolade.

The Early Life Of Kim Petras

Kim Petras was born on the 27th of August, 1992, in the German city of Cologne. Her mother was both a choreographer as well as an artist, while her father was an architect. As early as 2006, Petras would appear on a German television show, where she openly spoke about gender transition. She was just thirteen at the time.

The following year, Petras would appear both on a talk show as well as a documentary. She was interested in getting a gender reassignment surgery by the time she turned 16, which was two years earlier than the minimum age for the same in the country. Her appearances would lead to her being recognized in international media. She is 1.68 meters tall.

The Career Of Kim Petras

Petras is considered a pop musician who also produces EDM music. She is known for releasing dance-pop, bubblegum pop, as well as electropop music. She has credited the pop scene of the 1990s and 2000s as influencing her music. The Italo disco scene of the 1980s influenced her as well.

On speaking about her music, Petras revealed that she sees it as an escape from her problems. When she plugs in her headphones to listen to a song, she can forget about everything else for that time. She has credited pop music with saving her life in many ways.

Although Petras was releasing music for some time, it wasn’t until 2019 that she released her debut album. This album was called Clarity, and it was highly praised by critics. In 2022, her next EP, Slut Pop, was released. Petras has been criticized for the involvement that she has with Dr. Luke, who allegedly assaulted Kesha, another American singer. That her 2022 EP referenced Lady Gaga would also surround her with controversy. Despite this, she continues to find success in the music industry.

The Gender And Sexuality Of Kim Petras

Petras was able to build a following for herself by releasing tracks online, and also appearing in club shows. She has, since finding her success, said that her songs are about human themes. These themes include love, grief, as well as how she imagines her life to be.

She has said that she will always be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and will also advocate for it. In some ways, her transness makes her feel special. However, she has asserted that what she wants to be known for, is her music.

Wrapping Up

Kim Petras has created history in the music industry by being the first openly trans artist to reach the top of Billboard Hot 100. She is also known for undergoing gender reassignment surgery at just 16. Over the years, Petras has gathered various accolades for her music, and continues to be a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

