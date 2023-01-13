Jenna Ortega Wants a Certain Pop Icon to Join the “Wednesday” Cast for Season 2

It’s barely been one week since Netflix’s Wednesday was officially renewed, and speculation on the upcoming season is already in full swing. But star Jenna Ortega might have the best imagination of all—how exactly to get Lady Gaga into Nevermore Academy.

During a red carpet interview with Variety for the Golden Globe Awards, the reporter joked that Lady Gaga should join the cast of Season 2. “I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega quipped.

#Wednesday star Jenna Ortega on what role Lady Gaga might play if she appears in Season 2. “If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other.” https://t.co/mPI0zz0SqB pic.twitter.com/wtCU6lVU7V — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

While it’s not hard to imagine monster royalty like Lady Gaga on the set Wednesday, what role would she play? Ortega aptly compared her with Christina Ricci’s character, Mrs. Thornhill. “I feel like Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday have this weird kind of mentor relationship, or kind of understood each other in a way,” she said. “So if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think they would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

The Gaga topic came about because of a recent TikTok dance craze inspired by the series. In episode four of the first season, Wednesday attends a school dance and treats her love interest and all-around heartthrob Tyler (Hunter Doohan) to some intricate choreography set to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.

Several TikTok users promptly imitated the dance, using Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” instead. All of this culminated in the 2011 hit debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 and Gaga herself getting in on the trend.

When asked about her reaction to Gaga’s dance video, Ortega shared a story about her first encounter with the pop star. “It’s really strange,” she said. “You know what’s funny? A long time ago I worked with a hairdresser that worked with Gaga and I just had seen Gaga in concert a few years before. [The hairdresser got] Gaga [to make] me a video saying she heard I was a fan. Gaga made me a sweet video. I doubt she remembers. But to see her do that now…it’s one of those moments you realize life changes really fast.”

As much fun as it is to imagine Lady Gaga on Wednesday, imagination is all it is—Ortega has no insight into Season 2. “I’ve seen nothing and I know nothing,” she said, pointing out that the script hasn’t even been written. But now that the idea is out there, the ball is in Lady Gaga’s court.