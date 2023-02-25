Meet Sandro Farmhouse: The Charming English Baker from “The Great British Bake Off”

Nelsandro (Sandro) Farmhouse, an East London-based baker, has taken the world of cakes and sweet treats by storm. His appearance on season 13 of “The Great British Bake Off” gave way to a wave of fanfare and admiration; his friendly demeanor, culinary skills, and tendency to wear short-sleeved shirts that showed off his big muscles made him an instant hit with viewers.

Get to know Sandro a little better as we explore his remarkable journey from “The Great British Bake Off” to his post-show endeavors.

Sandro at a glance:

In 2021, Sandro celebrated his 30th birthday. Born in Angola, Africa nearly three decades ago and relocating to the UK as a toddler, he possesses both African ethnicity and British nationality.

Sandro is passionate about Autism Awareness

Apart from baking, Sandro is also passionate about giving back to the community. He created a voluntary kid’s project called Beyond The Cakes, where he offers baking lessons to kids with special needs and autism in order to foster inclusivity and provide these children with the opportunity to enjoy cake making.

Meet our new ambassador, TV star and Great British Bake Off finalist, @thesandrosbakes! Sandro tells us about his excitement for World #AutismAcceptanceWeek and how he can’t wait to increase acceptance and understanding of autism: https://t.co/ZNU0eTkpJo pic.twitter.com/I4rW2qe19i — National Autistic Society (@Autism) January 26, 2023

He’s also a member of the Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) queer community

Originally from Africa, Sandro is also a part of and an advocate for the BAME LGBTQ+ community. He is keen on using his social media platforms to highlight bakers from the community and create awareness about their talents. His charitable nature has enabled him to give back to those in need and thus establish himself as a kindhearted individual as well.

Sandro is proudly and openly gay

Sandro is proud to be openly gay. Coming out in East London may not have been easy, but thanks to his positive attitude and determination, he was able to stay true to himself. Ever since his debut on The Great British Bake Off, Gay Twitter™ has been obsessed with Sandro.

Really enjoying this season of Great British Bake Off and by this season I mean Sandro pic.twitter.com/5UENuJSOm0 — will (@whduncan) October 16, 2022

Just publicly announcing that I’m in love with Sandro from the Great British Bake Off pic.twitter.com/S0TrqIKlJF — Sam (@sxmstxn) November 1, 2022

Sandro likes to stay fit by boxing and dancing

A fitness enthusiast, Sandro has a history with break dancing and ballet. He also enjoys boxing during his spare time. Because of his love for fitted tees, it’s not that hard to see the boxing arms. It’s probably a great idea to be into fitness when you make a living baking.

Workout in Paris with my baby @rebsbakes pic.twitter.com/55f99XlqVh — Sandros Bakes (@thesandrosbakes) January 14, 2023

Does all this cake talk make you thirsty? Follow Sandro on social media

Sandro’s fan base has kept growing as more people discover the handsome baker. His Instagram account (@sandrosbakes) has over 160,000 followers and he often posts recipes, captivating selfies, and updates about his charitable endeavors.

His Twitter feed is similarly full of sexy shots. Here’s a small preview of what to expect:

Let’s see if blondes really have more fun 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MeaBQJdhFU — Sandros Bakes (@thesandrosbakes) February 7, 2023

Sandro got to bake Google UK’s 2022 “Year in Search” cake

A highly-searched person himself, Sandro was honored with the task of commemorating the most popular searches in the UK for 2022 in cake form. He was given the opportunity to display his incredible baking skills and cake-decorating talents that won fans over as he created a giant five-tiered masterpiece.

We’re excited to keep following this tasty baker

If you’re looking for a new baking hero to look up to, Sandro Farmhouse is your man! With his friendly demeanor and passion for giving back to the community, he’s sure to capture your heart and have you baking like a pro in no time.

Keep an eye out for his next moves and all of your favorite queer celebs by subscribing to the INTO Newsletter!