Zac Efron is Trending on Twitter and Everyone’s Wondering the Same Thing

Prepare the floodgates, because Zac Efron is trending on Twitter…and not for the reason you might think. 

Usually when the words “Zac” and “Efron” pop up on that righthand sidebar, it’s because the lean, mean ab-making machine has revealed a new impossibly chiseled physique for a film role (have we forgotten his unseasoned chicken and spinach diet for Baywatch?) 

But today, us nerds have a reason to celebrate: Efron took time out of his busy schedule posting cottagecore content to return to the scene of the crime (aka Salt Lake East High, where the original “High School Musical” took place) as revealed on a recent IG post: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

Obviously this set the Twitter gays agog.

Everybody’s wondering the same thing: is Zac returning to “High School Musical” in some capacity? It’s possible.

It’s especially intriguing to note that co-star Vanessa Hudgens has also made her grand return…which has our spidey senses tingling.

A “High School Musical 4” might be in the cards–but how will it interact with the show? Will this be an inter-generational tale bringing together both casts? What’s going on?

Is the world, in fact, healing?

We don’t have any answers as of yet. But one Twitter user aptly and helpfully used this occasion to remind us of another tender Hutchens/Efron moment: the time a fan enlisted their help (separately) to shop for sex toys.

If “High School Music 4” is in the works, they’ve been doing a great job of keeping the project under wraps…until now.

Tags: High School Musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Thirst, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron
