Singer Becky Hill Did Something Very Horny to Find Out if She Was Queer

British pop sensation and The Voice UK alum Becky Hill has opened up about her quest to define her identity, which turns out to feature an “all-girls sex party.” It was this experience that led her to ultimately come out as queer.

On a recent appearance of Shopping with Keith Lemon, Hill described an experience she had following a brief breakup with her fiancé Charlie Gardner. She had always suspected that she was attracted to women, and she decided there was no better time than the present to see how deep that went.

“I ended up going to an all-girls sex party because I wanted to find out,” she explained to Lemon, “and I came out of it still not knowing. I was like, ‘Did I like that? Did I enjoy it?’ I came out, and I still didn’t know the answer.”

She came out last April, writing on Twitter, “I’m not 100% on this (still figuring myself out) but i *think* I’m queer! I’ve definitely felt uncomfortable branding myself as straight, or anything else for that matter, but queer seems to be the most fitting identity for who I am.”

Lemon references this, asking about the usage of the term. “You did announce that you are queer, but back in the 80s, that was a bad word,” he said.

“I think the community has reclaimed it,” Hill answered. “It doesn’t mean gay or bi, it kind of means that you’re a bit undefined.

“My first female experience was when I was 17. I remember my mum saying to me when I was 14, ‘Every woman fancies another woman’.

“I was like, ‘Yes, I suppose I do fancy other women’, but I don’t know to which degree that I do.”

She further clarified, “I think bisexuality is falling in love with a man or a woman, but I don’t see myself falling in love with a woman.”

Since coming out and embracing her identity, Hill has felt her confidence as a performer surge. “Ever since I’ve said, ‘I think I’m queer’. I’ve really found my sexual empowerment by being on stage,” she said. “Everything is as camp as possible. I’ve dancers with me who are drag queens and drag queens. It feels like a diverse party.”