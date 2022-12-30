There’s So More to Hunter Schafer than “Euphoria”

You likely know Hunter Schafer from her role as Jules Vaughn, a transgender student, in Euphoria. While that role marked her debut acting in 2019, her fame has taken her to even greater heights.

This coming year, Hunter will also be in two movies—Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a Hunger Games prequel, as well as Cuckoo, a horror-thriller from German filmmaker Tilman Singer.

In addition to being an actress, Hunter Schafer is a model and an activist for LGBTQ+ rights. Both on-screen and off, Hunter’s made headlines and has a lot to be proud of.

Hunter’s early life

Hunter Schafer was born on December 31, 1998 in Trenton, New Jersey to parents Mac and Katy Schafer.

Her father worked as a minister for the Presbyterian Church. As a result, she found her family moving between congregations as well as Churches, earlier in life. The family would eventually settle in Raleigh, North Carolina.

North Carolina has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ hate and laws, but Hunter turned the adversity of living in Raleigh into passion by advocating for LGBTQ+ equality.

Hunter Schafer’s LGBTQ+ activism

Hunter started being an activist right from the time she was in school. During high school, she found herself protesting against the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act, in North Carolina.

On April 21, 2016, she was added as one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against a bill, in the Carcaño vs McRory case. She was a junior in high school at the time. In 2017, Teen Vogue recognized her activism, especially against North Carolina’s anti-trans bathroom bill, HB2. They included her in their ’21 Under 21′ list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)



Hunter Schafer is widely seen as an influential figure that is enabling a better future.

In 2020, Queerty honored Schafer in their Pride 50 Awards as one of the fifty LGBTQ+ heroes leading the country towards equality, dignity, and acceptance. In 2021, TIME would add her to their list of 100 leaders who are instrumental in shaping the future with a touching tribute from her Euphoria co-star, Zendaya.

With that being said, we’d be remiss to not mention that Hunter has had some harrier moments when it comes to her engagement with the queer community. She made headlines in August 2022 after leaving a questionable comment on a truscum post that made other queer and trans folks furious.

In addition to being a model citizen, Hunter is also a literal model

Before acting, Schafer modeled for brands like Prada, Gucci, Dior, Rick Owens and Calvin Klein. She has also modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Helmut Lang, Versus Versace, Vera Wang, and many other renowned designers.

Art meets reality for Hunter and Jules in “Euphoria”

Her role in Euphoria was a leading one, and she quickly turned into a fan favorite among the audiences. She would eventually co-write and co-executive produce one of the episodes of the show, as well.

Through her role on the show, Hunter has tried to ensure that the story being depicted on screen reflected the experiences that she personally went through, in her everyday life.

Her performance as Jules led to her being nominated to receive a Shorty Award. She was also nominated for a MTV Movie & TV award, as well as a Dorian Award. It also eventually got her a Primetime Emmy nomination—years after the award ceremony was criticized for omitting the actress and other trans actors from their nominees.

Hunter Schafer’s trans identity has propelled her forward

While Hunter is a proud trans woman and source of inspiration for many other queer folks, today, she hasn’t always felt her true self. Before she transitioned, Hunter was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in the ninth grade. Hunter also shared that the internet helped save her and understand more about her gender identity. YouTube videos provided access to information about the transition timelines of others.

In a now-deleted 2021 tweet, Hunter also clarified her sexuality as “like bi or pan or something.” Since February 2022, Schafer has been in a relationship with Dominic Fike, one of her co-stars from Euphoria.

Wrapping Up

The role of Jules in Euphoria is what brought Schafer into the spotlight. However, her LGBTQ+ activism is something she started from her school years, and continues to participate in, even today.

We’re excited to see what’s in store for this well-rounded actress, model, and activist. Follow along to Hunter and more by subscribing to the INTO newsletter—your place for all things pop culture in your inbox.