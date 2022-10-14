Soap Box

Um…Did Dr. Bronner Just Come Out as Otherkin?

By

Dr. Bronner products: they’re as delightfully nonsensical as they are effective. Here in the queer community, we’re well aware of the magic of Dr. Bronner’s highly-dilutable cleaning products (personally, I don’t know where I’d be without Sal Suds—probably living in a much filthier apartment that didn’t reek of pine scent.) But what we weren’t aware of was Dr. Bronner’s own place in the queer canon—until a few days ago, that is, when the Internet received a delightful surprise in the form of what one user called the “Dr. Bronner he/they catboy reveal.”

Now if you’re confused, don’t worry: you’re not alone. Most of us figured that Dr. Bronner, the founder of the magical brand of castile soap products with random sh*t written all over them, was long dead.

And if you thought that, you’d be correct. It wasn’t the actual Dr. Bronner who came out via Instagram this week, but the founder’s grandchild, David Bronner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Bronner’s (@drbronner)

Naturally, no one had “Dr. Bronner he/they catboy reveal” on their 2022 bingo card…or DID they?

A double congrats is in order:

Per a link in bio post, David Bronner shared their coming out journey with the rest of us, and it’s quite the text.

“Like RuPaul says,” Bronner writes, “we’re born naked and all the rest is drag… and unfortunately a lot of us are born with a patriarchal straitjacket costume that does so much damage to those of us who aren’t in the gender hetero-normative binary, and we’re shamed and socialized early by peers and parents to not be “gay or girlie,” or to dress and express as such.”

I mean, yeah. True, bestie.

I’ll leave you with this extremely gay and deeply true statement:

Tags: all one, castile soap, catboy, coming out, David Bronner, Dr. Bronner, magic soap, otherkin, reveal, Sal Suds, Trans, Trans Twitter
