A Wonderful Woman

Lynda Carter Returns to Say “Trans Rights”

By

Never meet your heroes, unless they’re Lynda Carter. While more celebrities reveal their TERF nature and consequently ruining your favorite movies, songs, and TV shows, the O.G. Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, continues to show her true colors. While your faves continue to tweet out nonsense, Carter tweeted this out on Tuesday.

For those who haven’t had the luxury of not reading the news, the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused more conversations on “who is considered a woman”. These reductive conversations take away from the real fight for body autonomy and lead down an exclusionary and transphobic path.

But Carter continues to show her support of the LGBTQ communtiy with her platform. She went viral during pride month when she tweeted about the queer and trans themes behind the superhero she brought to life in the 70s. 

From film, tv, cartoons, and comics, Wonder Woman has always been an LGBTQ icon. Carter, herself, is one too and we stan. Others do too.

Tags: DC Comics, Lynda Carter, Roe v. Wade, Trans Rights, Wonder Woman
Read More
Queer YA Romance “And They Lived…” is Your New Favorite Summer Read
Finding Myself
Queer YA Romance “And They Lived…” is Your New Favorite Summer Read
BY Federica Bocco
Taron Egerton Might Play (Another) Iconic Queer Role
Casting Couch
Taron Egerton Might Play (Another) Iconic Queer Role
BY Henry Giardina
Great, Bette Midler is Transphobic Now?
Ugh
Great, Bette Midler is Transphobic Now?
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]