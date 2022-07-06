Lynda Carter Returns to Say “Trans Rights”

Never meet your heroes, unless they’re Lynda Carter. While more celebrities reveal their TERF nature and consequently ruining your favorite movies, songs, and TV shows, the O.G. Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, continues to show her true colors. While your faves continue to tweet out nonsense, Carter tweeted this out on Tuesday.

I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women. They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 5, 2022

For those who haven’t had the luxury of not reading the news, the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused more conversations on “who is considered a woman”. These reductive conversations take away from the real fight for body autonomy and lead down an exclusionary and transphobic path.

But Carter continues to show her support of the LGBTQ communtiy with her platform. She went viral during pride month when she tweeted about the queer and trans themes behind the superhero she brought to life in the 70s.

I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

From film, tv, cartoons, and comics, Wonder Woman has always been an LGBTQ icon. Carter, herself, is one too and we stan. Others do too.

As a non-binary writer who has gotten to write Wonder Woman and hopes to again, thank you from the bottom of my heart — Danny Gay-da-Lore-ian (@weredawgz) July 6, 2022

Blocking transphobia like a pro. pic.twitter.com/b7TGGsAojh — Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@Esqueer_) July 6, 2022

Lynda to the Terf nonsense pic.twitter.com/J0NKJGJJOg — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 6, 2022

I continue to love you!! — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) July 6, 2022

Once again Lynda Carter shows she us a true Wonder Woman! pic.twitter.com/Cgrw5GdWCa — Luci Virgo🏳️‍⚧️ (@luci_virgo) July 6, 2022