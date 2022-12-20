Attention: Miley Cyrus Has a Special Announcement

Is the era of 80s rock ‘n’ roll Miley Cyrus over? The 30-year-old actress and pop star posted a new video to her social media accounts, highlighting a new Miley in the new year.

In the video, cars frantically fly down a street with a construction wall adorned with what looks like a fashion ad. Images of hands gripping flesh and bodies in suggestive positions are next to the words “New Year, New Miley”.

These ads have popped up in New York, Los Angeles, and more. But what does it mean? (in Miley voice)

“New Year, New Miley” messages have been spotted in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/hyIF7S1pvg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

Her fans are taking it as a hint towards Cyrus’ new music coming in 2023. This would symbolize the end of the Plastic Hearts era, which featured glittery glam rock songs like “Midnight Sky” and her Dua Lip tag team hit “Prisoner”. Cyrus is no stranger to reinvention. From Disney pop, to a controversial hip hop period, to psychedelic rock, to a Sheryl Crow-esque vibe, to arena rock, Cyrus’ music has changed as much as her image.

But what has stayed consistent is her ability to make hit music. Her latest project was a live studio album called Attention: Miley Live released in April, that also featured several songs from her collection of albums performed at her concert at the Super Bowl Music Fest in February.

Cyrus also released music videos to support the album for the songs “We Can’t Stop x Where Is My Mind?”, a mashup of her Bangerz album lead single and a cover of alternative rock band Pixies’ song, and “Wrecking Ball x Nothing Compares 2 U”, a mashup between her Bangerz album second single and Sinead O’Connor’s iconic ballad.

So what’s next for the pansexual powerhouse? Well, she has New Year’s Eve hosting duties, alongside godmother Dolly Parton, at her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party coming up, but maybe she’ll sneak in a performance or two of some new material. Until then, fans wait for the return of the musical chameleon.

NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST @DollyParton ! 🍾 Tune in to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @NBC and @peacock to watch us rock out the show. pic.twitter.com/ZhSKgYcRof — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 21, 2022