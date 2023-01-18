Get Lost in JGrrey’s Alluring ‘Theirs13’

South London has a name you should remember, JGrrey. Pronounced “jay-grey”, the UK-based singer-songwriter is bringing her brand of sultry R&B to your ears with her latest single “Theirs13”.

The enchanting song touches on transitional periods and the longing for the simplicity within childhood. Enveloped in a serenade, lyrical content from “Theirs13” blends with lo-fi and trip-hop beats reminiscent of Jorja Smith (who’s a fan of JGrrey), Kehlani, and The Velvet Rope Janet Jackson.

The music video for “Theirs13”, directed by Joseph Wilson, sees JGrrey with a love interest exploring a seaside arcade, then tucked away in a hotel suite surrounded by laptops during a cam session (reminiscent of the music video for Kehlani’s “Can I”), until we find JGrrey coyly relaxing in a luxurious and elegant bar.

JGrrey’s first single from her upcoming project is deeply personal. After taking a hiatus from music, the singer-songwriter found her persona JGrrey drifting a part from her identity, known to friends, as Jen. But with some time and recentering, she’s back to bring her brand of escapism to her music with “Theirs13”.

“Theirs13 is an ode to queerness inspired by a nonbinary partner, who uses they/them pronouns,” says JGrrey. “At the time of writing the song, I hadn’t met my partner, but we had really expansive conversations around identity, family, love, and wanting to belong. It’s about struggling with identity but finding out more about yourself in the process.”

After going viral 2017 with her rendition of “Don’t Fade” on the popular music platform COLORS, JGrrey has found plenty of fans along the way. In 2019, she toured with Billie Eilish in Eilish’s UK and European leg of “When We All Fall Asleep” tour. Featured in British Vogue, Dazed, BRICK Magazine, and GAY TIMES, JGrrey’s star is shining bright everywhere.

Check the music video for “Theirs13” below.