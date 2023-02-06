This Icon’s Reaction to Last Night’s Controversial Grammy Win is Everything

Last night’s Grammys gave us many memorable moments. But the big takeaway of the night came, as it often does, in GIF form.

The 65th Annual Grammys saw some warranted wins (Lizzo) and some unwarranted ones (Harry Styles.) Beyoncé was once again disrespected: and she wasn’t the only one.

We could say a lot about the people who did end up on that stage…and we will.

But one win stood out: When Kim Petras and Sam Smith went up to accept their win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, there was one person in the audience who refused to clap. That iconic audience member was one Doja Cat: maverick genius, creator of sensational queer bops, and destroyer of red carpets.

Now if you think that Doja was just being petty for not winning: think again. It’s quite obvious that Doja can wipe the floor with just about anyone on or off that stage: but there’s much more to the story here.

As we all know, Kim Petras continues to work with Dr. Luke, a producer whose history of alleged abuse is well known throughout the industry. Doja Cat also worked with Luke, and got used and mistreated him. When she tried to speak out about it, Petras accused Doja of lying.

The receipts:

So more than a little shade was absolutely warranted here.

No clapping, just sipping.

She looks how we all felt in that moment.

