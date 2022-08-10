Jessie Ware Is Telling You to “Free Yourself” in Her New Music Video

Since 2020, our society has been rocked by *looks at list*…everything. Aside from the bleakness of the world, the bright spots have been filled with dance music from artists all over. One of those artists is Jessie Ware and with her new music video for her song “Free Yourself“, we can’t help, but do just what her song title commands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Ware (@jessieware)

The sultry British singer is telling us all to free ourselves from all burdens and lean into the pleasures of life. The video depicts Ware as the leader of a congregation that needs to release themselves from the shackles of the world and please themselves first.

Folks from walks of life feel the spirit of hedonism commanding them to just let go and live life to the fullest. From a sensual church service to a decadent dinner party, Ware’s new video serves sex, kink, drag, and plenty of queer joy.

Also, we can’t forget about Ware’s queer coven circling around their Supreme in their birthday suits. Iconic.

In this day and age, sometimes you just need to let loose. Ware knows this, and is extending her disco era into 2022. After the release of her critically acclaimed fourth album “What’s Your Pleasure”, Ware stepped onto the dance floor and never left.

Known for her sensual and sophisticated blend of R&B and pop, Ware used her music to pull heartstrings. Now she’s pulling you into the club and telling you to enjoy yourself. And honestly, we love it.

But don’t take our word for it, check out what everyone else thinks too.

Yessss! I loved Jessie Ware's "What's Your Pleasure?" album so I'm so glad she's continuing with disco 🪩 https://t.co/1lHHacaaOw — Jenny Lam (@TheJennyLam) August 10, 2022

This just made me bi https://t.co/KSyCdif3ST — Charlie 🧖🏼‍♂️ (@imsourcharlie) August 9, 2022

Jessie Ware as some high priestess in a queer coven? This is the future liberals want. https://t.co/44eD0KCpbG — Obi-Juan Kenobi (@JuanQueerxote) August 9, 2022

oh this is cinema…🫢 like this is in different areasss https://t.co/7qSBH4XvwI — Kayla (@kaykingslay) August 8, 2022

The Witches / cult leader shit and we love it 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/Q0xd6Rjwrn — Palmera Anderson 🪩 (@XlectroStatic) August 8, 2022

Free yourself on the dance floor to Jessie Ware’s latest and greatest.