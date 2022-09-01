Joyce Santana’s “Besties” Remix Is Puerto Rican-Led and LGBTQ-Fueled

Puerto Rican rapper Joyce Santana paired with queer rapper Young Miko, also from Puerto Rico, for their song “Besties” in March. Now Santana brings more Puerto Rican power to the remix of the song with Luar La L, YOVNGCHIMI, and trans rapper Villano Antillano.

Debuting on September 1, 2022, the video brings the five rappers distinct flows to create an intoxicating song about besties…Well, these besties seem like they have plenty of benefits between them, if you pay attention to the lyrics. But you can also check out the video and see that this video is an LGBTQ affair.

Homophobia, transphobia, and toxic masculinity still exists in the rap world. But plenty of artists are shaping the way we engage with the art form by pushing out the toxicity and making space for those who previously didn’t have it. With Young Miko and Villano Antillano’s appearance on the track and the video, we can’t help but enjoy the LGBTQ magic these two bring to the “Besties” remix.

Santana even dedicated the song to the LGBTQ community as well.

Not to mention, the video for the “Besties” remix has plenty of queer and trans folks present, accounted for, and getting into some steamy situations.

Photo Credit: @shotbychristianluna

Prior to the song’s release, Villano took to Twitter to talk about the monumental collaboration.

no puedo explicar lo importante que resulta el que Joyce Santana sea aliado de la comunidad LGBTQIA+ y de que haya sido uno de los primeros artistas solidificados en creer en nuestro joseo… las palabras no me alcanzan y mientras más busco más intersecciones encuentro — La Rachél 🍸 (@villanomalandro) September 1, 2022

Fresh out of the unfair controversy surrounding her performance and kiss with Dominican rapper Tokishca, Villano wouldn’t let that stop her from what she does best, perform. And seeing her, Young Miko, Luar La L, YOVNGCHIMI, and Joyce Santana together on a track shows that there is and will always be room for everyone in rap.

