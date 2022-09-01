BFFs

Joyce Santana’s “Besties” Remix Is Puerto Rican-Led and LGBTQ-Fueled

By

Puerto Rican rapper Joyce Santana paired with queer rapper Young Miko, also from Puerto Rico, for their song “Besties” in March. Now Santana brings more Puerto Rican power to the remix of the song with Luar La L, YOVNGCHIMI, and trans rapper Villano Antillano

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JOYCE SANTANA (@joycesantanapr)

Debuting on September 1, 2022, the video brings the five rappers distinct flows to create an intoxicating song about besties…Well, these besties seem like they have plenty of benefits between them, if you pay attention to the lyrics. But you can also check out the video and see that this video is an LGBTQ affair.

Homophobia, transphobia, and toxic masculinity still exists in the rap world. But plenty of artists are shaping the way we engage with the art form by pushing out the toxicity and making space for those who previously didn’t have it. With Young Miko and Villano Antillano’s appearance on the track and the video, we can’t help but enjoy the LGBTQ magic these two bring to the “Besties” remix.

Santana even dedicated the song to the LGBTQ community as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JOYCE SANTANA (@joycesantanapr)

Not to mention, the video for the “Besties” remix has plenty of queer and trans folks present, accounted for, and getting into some steamy situations. 

Photo Credit: @shotbychristianluna

Photo Credit: @shotbychristianluna

Prior to the song’s release, Villano took to Twitter to talk about the monumental collaboration. 

Fresh out of the unfair controversy surrounding her performance and kiss with Dominican rapper Tokishca, Villano wouldn’t let that stop her from what she does best, perform. And seeing her, Young Miko, Luar La L, YOVNGCHIMI, and Joyce Santana together on a track shows that there is and will always be room for everyone in rap. 

Photo Credit: @shotbychristianluna

Photo Credit: @shotbychristianluna

Tags: Besties, Joyce Santana, LGBTQ, Luar La L, Puerto Rico, Rap, Villano Antillano, Young Miko, YOVNGCHIMI
Read More
Greg Abbott Seems to Believe Assault Rifles are Less Deadly Than Trans Kids
Way to Go Pal
Greg Abbott Seems to Believe Assault Rifles are Less Deadly Than Trans Kids
BY Henry Giardina
Gia Woods and BAYLI Talk Queer Collabs and Their “Treat Yourself” Anthem “Spend It”
Queer Queens
Gia Woods and BAYLI Talk Queer Collabs and Their “Treat Yourself” Anthem “Spend It”
BY Joshua S. Mackey
This TikTok Will Absolutely Convince You That Taylor Swift is Bisexual
Cornelia Street
This TikTok Will Absolutely Convince You That Taylor Swift is Bisexual
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]