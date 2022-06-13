Pride-worthy

L.A.’s Pride in the Park Got ‘Dirrty’ with Headliner Christina Aguilera

By

Christina Aguilera put on a show at Los Angeles’ Pride in the Park the only she knows how, flashy, powerful, and full of vocal runs.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress belted out her famous hits in Los Angeles State Historic Park to over 23,000 attendees as the concert’s headliner in a collection of Pride-themed outfits in pure Xtina fashion.

Speaking of outfits, she even made sure to accessorize appropriately.

Aguilera has always been an advocate for LGBTQ rights, using her status as a performer to raise funds and awareness for HIV/AIDs research, speaking out against HIV stigma, advocating for marriage equality, using her music to celebrate LGBTQ people, and donating proceeds from her music to support victims and families affected by the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. 

Speaking of celebrating queer and trans, maybe you remember her Grammy and GLAAD award winning hit “Beautiful”, which she performed that night.

The “Fighter” singer also left the stage mid-set to run a video denouncing the “Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

What also made the night unforgettable were the guests during her set. Paris Hilton DJ’d part of Aguilera’s set and performed her song “Stars Are Blind”.

Pop star Kim Petras did a duet version of her song “XXX” with the “Dirrty” singer. 

And what really stole the show was a guest appearance from R&B star Mya, who came out to perform her and Aguilera’s Grammy Award-winning rendition of “Lady Marmalade”. 

*screams in excited gay

Although Lil’ Kim and Pink were missing, the two were also on the hit cover of LaBelle’s song, Xtina and Mya put on a pride worthy performance oozing in ’00s nostalgia and the internet loved it.

 

Sorry, I’ll be back later. This moment made me too gay to function. 

