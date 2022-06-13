L.A.’s Pride in the Park Got ‘Dirrty’ with Headliner Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera put on a show at Los Angeles’ Pride in the Park the only she knows how, flashy, powerful, and full of vocal runs.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress belted out her famous hits in Los Angeles State Historic Park to over 23,000 attendees as the concert’s headliner in a collection of Pride-themed outfits in pure Xtina fashion.

xtina understood the assignment 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/JprxYTrCmL — 'AGUILERA' OUT NOW!! (@xtinalafuerza) June 12, 2022

Speaking of outfits, she even made sure to accessorize appropriately.

Christina Aguilera wearing a strap on at Pride is gay rights. pic.twitter.com/KlE5VjNe4S — . (@Yoshirox10) June 12, 2022

Aguilera has always been an advocate for LGBTQ rights, using her status as a performer to raise funds and awareness for HIV/AIDs research, speaking out against HIV stigma, advocating for marriage equality, using her music to celebrate LGBTQ people, and donating proceeds from her music to support victims and families affected by the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

Speaking of celebrating queer and trans, maybe you remember her Grammy and GLAAD award winning hit “Beautiful”, which she performed that night.

.@xtina rocking the pride flag while performing Beautiful @ LA Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/zP8W2cqXfD — AGUILERA iconica (@aguileraiconica) June 12, 2022

The “Fighter” singer also left the stage mid-set to run a video denouncing the “Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Shortly after opening her set, Christina Aguilera stepped aside for a video montage attacking Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law (dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics). #ChristinaAguilera #LAPride #LAPride2022 pic.twitter.com/rkwc5oUBNI — Charlie Trepany (@CTrepany) June 12, 2022

What also made the night unforgettable were the guests during her set. Paris Hilton DJ’d part of Aguilera’s set and performed her song “Stars Are Blind”.

Pop star Kim Petras did a duet version of her song “XXX” with the “Dirrty” singer.

Queen @xtina performs “XXX” with @kimpetras while wearing a big-ass strap-on during one of the most iconic moments of the night 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/w6jaUsbEwu — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) June 12, 2022

And what really stole the show was a guest appearance from R&B star Mya, who came out to perform her and Aguilera’s Grammy Award-winning rendition of “Lady Marmalade”.

*screams in excited gay

Although Lil’ Kim and Pink were missing, the two were also on the hit cover of LaBelle’s song, Xtina and Mya put on a pride worthy performance oozing in ’00s nostalgia and the internet loved it.

This exact version of Lady marmalade had a stranglehold on Girls Around My Age. (Still does apparently because I’m losing my mind over this). https://t.co/DAe7oOGOHH — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) June 13, 2022

Sorry, I’ll be back later. This moment made me too gay to function.