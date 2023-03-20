Lizzo Made One Fan’s Night Very Special During Her ‘The Special Tour’

In need of a serotonin boost? Then this video of Lizzo and a fan will do the trick. After snagging the Grammy Award for Record of the Year, “America’s Next Bop Star” went back to bringing her The Special Tour all over the world. And her tour is full of special moments, one of which she shared a video of featuring a fan dancing to her number one hit “About Damn Time”.

In a tweet that Lizzo shared last Thursday, the singer said “Summer of 07 I learned the entire Beyoncé ‘Get Me Bodied’ choreo. It saved me while dealing w depression & loss. Last night when this angel did ‘About Damn Time’ w me & the big grrrls I cried backstage. To know I mean to her what my favorite artist meant to me is deeply touching.”

Cue the waterworks.

The video shows Lizzo singing to a young woman who’s standing away from the crowd and living her best life by hitting every dance move from the song’s bridge until it ends. The performance is super cute and another example of how Lizzo’s influence and music impacts her fans.

Who’s another person who’s influence and music impacts her fans immensely? Beyoncé. And Lizzo is definitely one of her greatest fans. In an Instagram live with SZA, the chart-topper went through a long list of performances (11 in total) where she’s seen Beyoncé and her fellow members of Destiny’s Child – including a concert that took place at a Wal-Mart.

It’s safe to say that Lizzo is a card-carrying member of the BeyHive and with great taste in Beyoncé cuts, as “Get Me Bodied”, from her sophomore album B’Day, still stands the test of time. So much so that it was featured in her “Beychella” set at Coachella in 2018 and we’re sure plenty of fans knew every step in the performance.

Now that Lizzo is the superstar that she is, she’s inspiring her own set of fans the way that Queen Bey inspired her.