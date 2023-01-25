Panic! At the Disco Just Broke Up and Queer Fans are In Their Feelings

After nearly two decades, pop-rock band Panic! At the Disco is coming to an end.

The band formed in 2004, and one of their first chart-topping singles, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” launched them into international fame. Since then, the group has released seven albums, but now frontman Brendon Urie is calling it quits. Although the band has largely functioned as a solo project for Urie since 2015, he has decided on a permanent break to focus on his growing family.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” the 35-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

“But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panic! At The Disco (@panicatthedisco)

“Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

In 2018, Urie came out as pansexual, telling Paper Magazine, “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

The upcoming live tour in Europe will be Panic! At the Disco’s last.