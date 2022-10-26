Is Rihanna’s Return to Music Through the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack?

I hope the Rihanna Navy is prepared because it seems like “Bad Girl RiRi” will be making her return to music with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

On October 25, 2022, Marvel Studios posted the above reel on their social media accounts. Superimposed on a black background, golden metallic letters spin around until they spell Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – paired with the Marvel Studios logo. Then, the logo and letters fade away with the exception of one, an “R”. This letter moves from its original spot into the center of the screen, to sit on top of the date “10.28.2022”.

Now, if you look at this “R”, it looks vaguely familiar to a certain someone’s “R” logo – Ms. Fenty herself.

Rihanna has registered a trademark for a new 'R' logo. The logo will be applied to goods and services such as phone cases, backpacks, posters, jewelry, LED light sticks, and more. pic.twitter.com/QU9XISooHa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2022

Additionally, rumors were already flying around that she created two songs for the film’s soundtrack and this new post is helping to cement those rumors.

Also, Rihanna posted a comment under the Marvel Studios’ Instagram post of a person emoji crossing their arms to represent the Wakandan salute next to a heart emoji. She has yet to do anything with the Marvel Studios’ tweet.

Is RiRi just as much of a fan of Black Panther as we are, or is she throwing us a hint? Well, we won’t really know until October 29, 2022, but in the meantime, the Rihanna Navy has gone into a frenzy about these social media posts.

Marvel getting the official Rihanna solo song after the hiatus is insane kinda…. Why they won — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 26, 2022

I knew having a kid was too expensive when I realized Rihanna went back to work too pic.twitter.com/4hHKRor462 — niggasbebrokeokayy (@khilanii) October 26, 2022

OMG OH MY GOD OH MY GOD https://t.co/xUPvhBH59Q pic.twitter.com/nmCUDq2Qxp — cam is a pumpkin (@seodilf) October 26, 2022

Y'all national heroes not in the MCU? Can't relate! https://t.co/sOZ78ULX8G — 𝐊𝐢𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐮 (@ECAFSpice) October 26, 2022

Wakanda Forever Fenty Beauty kit coming soon! https://t.co/C72leHwyR4 — Z (@TheeDCstan) October 26, 2022

I think it’s super powerful that you see that R and automatically know it’s Rihanna. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/oxG5GljXAX — Mrs H😚 (@_mumsyy) October 26, 2022

With the Super Bowl Halftime show and her fourth Savage x Fenty fashion show, the return of Rihanna is nigh.