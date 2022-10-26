Rihanna’s Return

Is Rihanna’s Return to Music Through the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack?

By

I hope the Rihanna Navy is prepared because it seems like “Bad Girl RiRi” will be making her return to music with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

On October 25, 2022, Marvel Studios posted the above reel on their social media accounts. Superimposed on a black background, golden metallic letters spin around until they spell Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – paired with the Marvel Studios logo. Then, the logo and letters fade away with the exception of one, an “R”. This letter moves from its original spot into the center of the screen, to sit on top of the date “10.28.2022”.

Now, if you look at this “R”, it looks vaguely familiar to a certain someone’s “R” logo – Ms. Fenty herself. 

Additionally, rumors were already flying around that she created two songs for the film’s soundtrack and this new post is helping to cement those rumors.

Also, Rihanna posted a comment under the Marvel Studios’ Instagram post of a person emoji crossing their arms to represent the Wakandan salute next to a heart emoji. She has yet to do anything with the Marvel Studios’ tweet.

Is RiRi just as much of a fan of Black Panther as we are, or is she throwing us a hint? Well, we won’t really know until October 29, 2022, but in the meantime, the Rihanna Navy has gone into a frenzy about these social media posts.

With the Super Bowl Halftime show and her fourth Savage x Fenty fashion show, the return of Rihanna is nigh.

Tags: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Music, Rihanna, Rihanna Navy, Savage x Fenty, Super Bowl Halftime Show
Read More
Every “Midnights” Track Ranked in Order of Gayness
Queer for Your Ears
Every “Midnights” Track Ranked in Order of Gayness
BY Henry Giardina
What LGBTQ+ Citizens Can Expect from Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet
Queer Britain
What LGBTQ+ Citizens Can Expect from Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet
BY Johnny Levanier
When the Stakes are This High, All Politics are Local
Election Week
When the Stakes are This High, All Politics are Local
BY Flint
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX