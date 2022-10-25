Making Music History

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Make History Topping the Billboard Hot 100 as First Openly Nonbinary and Trans Artists

By

Sam Smith and Kim Petras did something “Unholy” and made a number one hit song. After months of teasing the song on TikTok, and creating viral moments in the process, “Unholy” was officially released on September 22, 2022. 

Now, after multiple weeks on streaming platforms and radio airwaves, paired with a few live performances, the song has reached number one in the United States. The duo have now made history being the first nonbinary (Smith) and transgender (Petras) artists to have a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. 

“Unholy” marks the first time that these two artists have collaborated together. The song will also serve as the lead single to Smith’s fourth studio album Gloria

While the song sits atop of the Billboard Hot 100, “Unholy” has already been the reigning champ in the United Kingdom. The song has topped the U.K. Singles Chart for the third consecutive week. Additionally, the song has gone number one in multiple countries, including Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Hungary, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, and Slovakia. 

Oh, and “Unholy” just topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, dethroning BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down”. The news comes after Smith’s announcement of their upcoming European tour “Gloria – The Tour” and Petras’ announcement of her next single “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” (we see a theme here). Needless to say, these two recording artists are relishing in the success. 

“I just really don’t want to be the last,” Petras stated in a conversation with Billboard. “There’s always been incredible and talented trans artists. I’m just happy that Sam gave me the chance to shine here. It feels like people are finally ready for us to succeed, and that fills me with a lot of joy.”

For Smith, their song’s success also shines a light on nonbinary and transgender talent making their through the entertainment industry.

“People understanding us… is just the best feeling in the world,” Smith told Billboard. “Because there’s nothing bad happening here, it’s all love. No one’s taking anything from anyone. People are just trying to live in their own skin on this earth.”

Tags: Billboard Hot 100, Kim Petras, Music, nonbinary, Sam Smith, Transgender, Unholy
