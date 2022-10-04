Saucy Santana and Trina Want You Know That Voting Is Sexy AF in New Song

Saucy Santana and Trina have a message for everyone: “No voting. No vucking”.

In collaboration with BLK, the largest dating app for Black singles, two of Florida’s favorite rappers created a voter’s anthem “No Voting No Vucking” to show that committing to your civic duties is sexy AF. Dropping this week, which is National Voter Education Week, the musical collaboration brought the “Diamond Princess” and the “Material Girl” together to motivate the next generation of voters and make their voices heard.

“I’m honored to use my platform to empower young people because not voting is definitely a red flag in a relationship. Period”, stated Saucy Santana in an interview for BLK. “Now, more than ever, we have to use our voices to stand up for what we believe in. Voting is sexy. Being informed is sexy”.

With Gen Z being the future generation of voters and changemakers, it has become more imperative than ever to encourage this generation to get civically engaged. And Saucy Santana and Trina are doing their part by creating a politically-infused banger.

And honestly, who says being civically engaged isn’t sexy? Two of raps queerly beloved definitely beg to differ. With lyrics like He got mad jokes / he don’t seem broke / the only red flag – he say he don’t vote, Saucy Santana is letting you know what to avoid in the dating game. Whereas Trina demands your civic engagement with hedonistic lines like Don’t stop now / stuff my ballot box again / brought my homegirl through / we’ll put the bi in partisan.

This Florida duo’s single comes after BLK’s announcement of their in-app Election Center. This digital hub is designed to drive Black voter registrations, amplify Black voter voices, and transform the way the Black community engages with voting and politics.

This comes on the heels of a survey conducted by the dating app that highlighted that 80% of its users were registered to vote, but more than half of registered voters were unaware of the date of the 2022 midterm election – which is November 8, 2022.

BLK has also launched the site www.NoVotingNoVucking.com, where users can register to vote and learn more about community political initiatives.

So, make sure you’re registered to vote and listen to Saucy Santana and Trina’s new single on the way to the polls.