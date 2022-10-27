SZA Teases Music Video With LaKeith Stanfield for Long-Awaited “Shirt”

The musical blessings keep raining down. Beyoncé stated that she felt a “renaissance” coming and she wasn’t wrong. Now to add to the next wave of music is SZA. The 32-year-old plans to release her long-awaited song “Shirt”, as well as the music video for it.

In a teaser for the upcoming music video, SZA chats with Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield on how “everything is energy” over dinner. The two continue to converse, until a blonde man with smiley faces dyed into his hair interrupts their conversation and SZA, well, let’s just say she takes matters into her own hands.

The music video marks the chart-topper’s return to music as a lead artist. On June 9, 2022, SZA released the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed debut album Ctrl. The deluxe version added 7 unreleased songs, including an alternate version of her Grammy-nominated song “Love Galore” ft. Travis Scott.

Of course SZA has been busy. Since the release of Ctrl, her star has only skyrocketed. She has been featured on four film/tv soundtrack albums, Black Panther, Game of Thrones, Trolls World Tour, and Dear Evan Hanson, won a Grammy Award with Doja Cat for their song “Kiss Me More”, and was recently honored as a part of Time’s Time100 Next list (paired with a write up from her bestie Lizzo).

She’s done all this while teasing music from her already completed second album. Songs like “Hit Different”, “I Hate U” (whose music video also featured Stanfield), and “Good Days” (whose music video ended with a snippet of “Shirt”) have satiated her fans in the meantime. But we can all agree that the world can always benefit from more SZA songs.

The song and music video for “Shirt” premieres October 27, 2022 at 9PM PST and October 28, 2022 at 12AM EST.