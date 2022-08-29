Turn It Up

Taylor Swift Just Announced A New Album. Here’s Everything We Know.

By

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. New Taylor is coming.

And yes, when I say new, I mean new. We love the rerecords, of course, but nothing compares to a brand new helping of Ms. Swift’s immaculate songwriting.

The announcement came during Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Longform Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (which reminds me: I need to rewatch “All Too Well: The Short Film” for the hundredth time). After thanking her fans, Swift dropped the bomb.

“I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21,” Swift said, naturally eliciting screams from the audience.

“I will tell you more at midnight,” she added. 

That last line, it turns out, is a reference to the album title: “Midnights.” Across 13 tracks, the album will tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift shared across social media. Pre-orders are already available.

Needless to say, fans are losing their minds.

Others are excited for an aesthetic shift. After two albums firmly rooted in cottagecore, “Midnights” is so far delivering metallics, open flames and late-night emotional spirals. Y’know, gay shit.

And of course, we all wished condolences to any other artists unlucky enough to also be dropping music on October 21. Don’t worry, Carly, we’ll still be streaming. Just, like, later.

Amid all this chaos, Swift also made VMAs history, becoming the first artist to win Video of the Year three times. To break a record and break the internet at an event that notoriously did Taylor dirty over a decade ago … it feels correct!

That’s everything we know about “Midnights” so far. Now, there’s nothing to do but wait (im)patiently for October. Hopefully we’ll get a lead single to obsess over before then. Either way, Taylor, the answer is yes: we’ll absolutely meet you at midnight.

Tags: 13 midnights, Evermore, Folklore, Midnights, New Music, Reputation, Swiftie, Taylor Swift, VMAs
