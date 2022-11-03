Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour is Full of Queer Acts

Taylor Swift has announced a massive live tour, her first in four years. Titled “The Eras Tour,” Swift will be exploring the various stages of her life in musical form, along with support from LGBTQ+ artists.

The tour announcement comes not long after the release of Swift’s latest record-shattering album, Midnights. At the same time, Swift has released multiple studio albums since her last tour in 2018. That’s likely why the theme for the Eras Tour is a medley, a celebration of Swift’s various “musical eras,” hinting that albums that did not get their due onstage will be featured now.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” Swift wrote on Twitter. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Along with tour dates, Swift announced supporting acts, including LGBTQ+ artists Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red and MUNA. Paramore, HAIM, beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE and O W E N N will also support the tour. “I can’t WAIT to see you,” Swift wrote. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The US leg of the tour will take place between March and August 2023, with 27 dates across 20 cities. It is kicking off in Glendale, AZ, the same city where Swift launched 2018’s Reputation Tour.

Midnights released on October 21, and it quickly climbed to the top of Billboard charts, with the entire Top 10 eventually taken over by Swift. It broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed album and song (“Anti-Hero”) in a single day. And following its opening week, it became the fastest selling album of 2022. Due to the enormous success of Midnights and the lengthy gap since the last tour, Ticketmaster is anticipating high demand.

Presale tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, which is intended to “ensure only fans are invited to purchase tickets.” Fans can register with the program through November 9, and the presale will take place on November 15.