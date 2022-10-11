Rest in Power

Angela Lansbury Dies at 96, the Queer Community Mourns the Loss of an Icon

By

Whether you first met her as the blowsy maid in Gaslight, the amiable but murderous Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd,” or the practical, romantic Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, chances are you fell in love with Angela Lansbury at first sight.

Today, queer fans around the world mourned the loss of a woman who brought some of their favorite screen and stage roles to life over the course of seven decades in show business.

She spent her life bringing hilarious, complicated women to life onscreen, and queer folks will forever be grateful.

For so many of us, she stood for what theater can do at its best.

Her work onscreen was no less impressive: in cartoons, espionage dramas, musical revues, and murder mysteries, she brought her whole heart to each role she played.

Not only that: she consistently stood up for what was right. The queer community loved her, and she loved us right back.

And we can’t forget her incredible style:

The theater world would have been so much poorer–and so much less queer–without this woman’s endless contributions.

How can we say thank you? Simply by remembering.

Tags: AIDS activism, Angela Lansbury, angela lansbury death, Beauty and the Beast, Manchurian Candidate, Moon Lady, Mrs. Potts, Murder She Wrote, Obituary, RIP, Sweeney Todd, Theater
