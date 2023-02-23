Da Brat and Her Wife are Expecting Their First Baby

Rap icon Da Brat and her wife Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart have revealed that they’re expecting their first child. In an exclusive photoshoot with People magazine, Da Brat debuted her baby bump and shared the emotional story of conceiving her first child at 48.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat told People, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

After so many years focused on her career, beginning in the early 90s with her debut album Funkdafied all the way to her current reality TV series, Da Brat had assumed it was too late to start a family. “I never thought I was going to have kids,” she explained. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

It wasn’t until she got married in February of last year that her outlook began to change. “I started looking at life so differently,” Da Brat said. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

But getting pregnant through IVF was not without its challenges. Da Brat had to have surgery to remove fibroids and polyps in her uterus, and a miscarriage followed shortly thereafter. “I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Da Brat recalled. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

Now, Da Brat is five months pregnant, proudly displaying her belly bump to an outpouring of support and well-wishes.

Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley took to Twitter to gush about becoming an uncle.

This morning @sosobrat announced that she’s 5 months #pregnant, and here’s my reaction to her GREAT news!!!!! #DaBrat pic.twitter.com/soX8FqgiCj — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) February 21, 2023

The couple also surprised Sherri Shepherd with the news during an appearance on her talk show, Sherri. Shepherd, a longtime friend of the couple, had to go backstage to compose herself after receiving a gift box containing an ultrasound photo and a shirt that read “I’m going to be an auntie.”

Y’all Da Brat announced she’s having a baby with her wife on the @sherrishowtv This was so beautiful it made me tear up❤️ congratulations Da Brat pic.twitter.com/QKkNnSOUa8 — EriTron_Jo😬 (@erion_jordan) February 21, 2023

And there was no shortage of congratulations from fans online.

Da Brat is pregnant! Her wife Jesseca Dupart and her are expecting their first child! 🥰 Queer love, just blossoming all around the world in such beautiful ways! I wish her a healthy & happy pregnancy! Da Brat is 48? Whew, she definitely been aging backwards! pic.twitter.com/DTppBush5l — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 21, 2023

Rihanna is 35 and pregnant

Da Brat is 48 and pregnant

I love seeing women get pregnant on their own time and not feel rushed because of Society ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CT5Ht1AODP — DeMarko (@freakymarko) February 21, 2023

Congrats to the happy couple! As they await the newest addition to their family, the third season of their reality show, Brat Loves Judy, is set to premiere on April 27 on WE TV.