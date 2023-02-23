Joy Incoming

Da Brat and Her Wife are Expecting Their First Baby

By

Rap icon Da Brat and her wife Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart have revealed that they’re expecting their first child. In an exclusive photoshoot with People magazine, Da Brat debuted her baby bump and shared the emotional story of conceiving her first child at 48.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat told People, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

After so many years focused on her career, beginning in the early 90s with her debut album Funkdafied all the way to her current reality TV series, Da Brat had assumed it was too late to start a family. “I never thought I was going to have kids,” she explained. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

It wasn’t until she got married in February of last year that her outlook began to change. “I started looking at life so differently,” Da Brat said. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

But getting pregnant through IVF was not without its challenges. Da Brat had to have surgery to remove fibroids and polyps in her uterus, and a miscarriage followed shortly thereafter. “I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Da Brat recalled. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

Now, Da Brat is five months pregnant, proudly displaying her belly bump to an outpouring of support and well-wishes.

Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley took to Twitter to gush about becoming an uncle.

The couple also surprised Sherri Shepherd with the news during an appearance on her talk show, Sherri. Shepherd, a longtime friend of the couple, had to go backstage to compose herself after receiving a gift box containing an ultrasound photo and a shirt that read “I’m going to be an auntie.”

And there was no shortage of congratulations from fans online.

Congrats to the happy couple! As they await the newest addition to their family, the third season of their reality show, Brat Loves Judy, is set to premiere on April 27 on WE TV.

Tags: baby bump, Da Brat, Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart, lesbian parents, Pregnancy, Queer families
Read More
What’s Inside the “Trans Witches are Witches” Gaming Bundle?
Gayming
What’s Inside the “Trans Witches are Witches” Gaming Bundle?
BY Johnny Levanier
Here’s What Riz Ahmed Has to Say to <i>Joyland</i> Haters
Trans on Film
Here’s What Riz Ahmed Has to Say to Joyland Haters
BY Johnny Levanier
Remembering “Kingdom,” the Show That Gave Us a Hot, Sweaty, Gay Nick Jonas
I Want My Gay TV
Remembering “Kingdom,” the Show That Gave Us a Hot, Sweaty, Gay Nick Jonas
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX