Dyllón Burnside, George Takei, and More Join “Ban the Reproductive Binary” Campaign

Election Day is going strong and there’s still plenty of issues to tackle, one of those being abortion rights. Since the Supreme Court overturned the decision behind Roe v. Wade and the guarantee of abortion rights nationally, plenty of fervor has surrounded the fight for reproductive freedom. The National LGBTQ Task Force is aiding that fight with their “Ban the Reproductive Binary” campaign.

The campaign consists of several video shorts by different men speaking out for reproductive rights and persuading cisgender men to support the fight for reproductive freedom. In partnership with the Pop Culture Collaborative, a philanthropic resource advancing pop culture through social change, the National LGBTQ Task Force is working to expand the queer and trans community’s education around reproductive justice.

Participating in this video project are Dyllón Burnside of Pose fame, Star Trek star and activist George Takei, Iowa Senator Zach Wahls, The Phluid Project’s founder and CEO Rob Smith, and founder of Point of Pride and trans advocate Aydian Dowling.

“If cis men – LGBTQ+ or not – think this decision will not affect them, they need to think again,” said Kierra Johnson, National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director, in a press release. “Restrictions on a person’s access to abortion is a willful denial of their humanity, their intelligence and family circumstances. Restrictions on access to Prep is an implied devaluing of our health, safety and a passive attempt on our lives. Outlawing love, relationships and the building of families is an outright assault on our children and the spirit that binds our communities.”

The overturning of Roe v. Wade, echoed throughout the nation, leaving many Americans vulnerable to the ramifications of unwanted pregnancies. While many will perceive this as an issue for cisgender women, the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade affects everyone, regardless of gender.

“Access to health care is a racial justice issue,” stated Johnson. “Living free from discrimination is an LGBTQ+ issue. Having full access to participate in and thrive in our democracy is a civil rights issue. Our fundamental rights are at stake. We need the power of our collective community to mobilize and respond to current attacks and actively participate in the long-term struggle for agency, freedom and justice.”

These short videos are just an example of the solidarity that collective community can bring. You can check out the rest of the “Ban the Reproductive Binary” campaign videos here.