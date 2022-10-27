Marriage Equality Is Now Legal Throughout All of Mexico’s States

Mexico has officially legalized same-sex marriage across the entire country. Wednesday night, the border state Tamaulipas voted to amend the state’s Civil Code and passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against, and two abstentions. Tamaulipas became the 32nd Mexican state to achieve marriage equality.

🚨 #AmorEsAmor 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Todo México se pinta de colores luego de que el Congreso de Tamaulipas aprobara el matrimonio igualitario. Fueron 23 votos a favor, 12 en contra y una abstención de los diputados locales. #ÚltimaHora pic.twitter.com/cEHv6vCRhs — Nación321 (@Nacion321) October 26, 2022

NBC News reported that passing of the measure set off cheers of “Yes, we can!” from supporters of the amendment. The session occurred outside with those for and against the change shouting, until legislators moved into another room to continue with debates and voting.

The day before, lawmakers from the state of Guerrero approved similar amendments to legislation. Tamaulipas and Guerrero joins Mexican states Durango, Jalisco, Yucatán, Veracruz, Mexico state, and Tabasco who approved same-sex earlier this year.

president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, celebrated the vote by tweeting out: “The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love.”

Todo el país brilla con un enorme arcoíris. Vivan la dignidad y los derechos de todas las personas. Amor es amor. #MatrimonioIgualitario 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/6xFSYCE63E — Arturo Zaldívar (@ArturoZaldivarL) October 27, 2022

The news comes on the heels of Slovenia legalizing same-sex marriage and adoptions early this month. Slovenia became the first Eastern European nation to achieve marriage equality.