Love Wins

Marriage Equality Is Now Legal Throughout All of Mexico’s States

By

Mexico has officially legalized same-sex marriage across the entire country. Wednesday night, the border state Tamaulipas voted to amend the state’s Civil Code and passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against, and two abstentions. Tamaulipas became the 32nd Mexican state to achieve marriage equality. 

NBC News reported that passing of the measure set off cheers of “Yes, we can!” from supporters of the amendment. The session occurred outside with those for and against the change shouting, until legislators moved into another room to continue with debates and voting. 

The day before, lawmakers from the state of Guerrero approved similar amendments to legislation. Tamaulipas and Guerrero joins Mexican states Durango, Jalisco, Yucatán, Veracruz, Mexico state, and Tabasco who approved same-sex earlier this year. 

president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, celebrated the vote by tweeting out: “The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love.”

The news comes on the heels of Slovenia legalizing same-sex marriage and adoptions early this month. Slovenia became the first Eastern European nation to achieve marriage equality.

Tags: LGBTQ+ rights, Marriage Equality, Mexico, Same Sex Marriage
Read More
This Fan Favorite is Returning to <i>Élite</i>
I Want My Gay TV
This Fan Favorite is Returning to Élite
BY Johnny Levanier
What Does It Mean to Come Out as a Lesbian?
101
What Does It Mean to Come Out as a Lesbian?
BY Eloisa De Farias
Did Taylor Swift “Borrow” From This Queer Artist?
Hmmm
Did Taylor Swift “Borrow” From This Queer Artist?
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX