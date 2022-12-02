A New Jeremy Allen White Photoshoot Has the Internet in a Hot, Horny Tizzy

Well folks, GQ has done it again: put a hot man in a shirt and had him gaze sulkily into the camera.

Honestly, that’s what that magazine does best and I’m quite pleased about it. Especially when the hot man in question is “The Bear” breakout hunk Jeremy Allen White.

me standing next to the couch when i walk into the living room and see my roommates watching tv and something interesting starts happening pic.twitter.com/UWgnIT2mhE — charis (@mademoiceI) December 1, 2022

The people have spoken and we have one thing to say: wolf whistle.

I can’t explain it, but this photo of Jeremy Allen White is both the female AND the male gaze pic.twitter.com/zoPiTR2BGt — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 30, 2022

Watch out, Twonka.

Jeremy Allen White, the working woman’s Timothée Chalamet pic.twitter.com/stwv4otCSC — Film Daze (@filmdaze) November 30, 2022

I want Jeremy Allen White in an alternate universe Charlie and the Chocolate Factory where scams his way into getting a golden ticket to unionize the workers and take revenge on the Wonka Company for letting his dad, Charlie, get injured in unsafe conditions https://t.co/aTCuZEi7lr — 🎃The Pumpkin Spice Must Flow🎃 (@theoneleila) December 1, 2022

Seriously, where is this romcom?

This photo of Jeremy Allen White feels like “the morning after” in the movies where the girl wears the guy’s shirt and walks around his kitchen barefoot pic.twitter.com/QXzNPLxRSJ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 30, 2022

We’re not the only ones feeling destroyed.

jeremy allen white hit twitter like the meteor that killed the dinosaurs https://t.co/7aGHaY7qId — nAAAAHHHHHHdia (@13dger) November 30, 2022

“Shameless” hive: Never forget.

Lip walked and fucked up his whole life so Jeremy Allen White could run https://t.co/bpgEaLtuLu — eggnog (@demaskingtape) November 30, 2022

Thank you for being a thot.

Jeremy Allen White, thank you. pic.twitter.com/yPlWUostka — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) November 30, 2022

Jeremy Allen White looks like your boyfriend who is between jobs at the moment so after you work your 8 hour office job you come home and have Chinese food with him and he gives you the best dick. https://t.co/izkaW8FDrB — briana 🜃 allez les bleus 🇫🇷 (@briasoboojie) December 2, 2022

Move over Daniel Craig, there’s a new Judith Butler in town.

All I see is BUTCH. Jeremy Allen White should play Peter in a movie. https://t.co/8Gi9MCFKEw — Stunning Stella Cheeks (@Stella_Cheeks) December 2, 2022