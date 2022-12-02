Chicago Beef

A New Jeremy Allen White Photoshoot Has the Internet in a Hot, Horny Tizzy

By

Well folks, GQ has done it again: put a hot man in a shirt and had him gaze sulkily into the camera.

Honestly, that’s what that magazine does best and I’m quite pleased about it. Especially when the hot man in question is “The Bear” breakout hunk Jeremy Allen White.

The people have spoken and we have one thing to say: wolf whistle.

Watch out, Twonka.

Seriously, where is this romcom?

We’re not the only ones feeling destroyed.

“Shameless” hive: Never forget.

Thank you for being a thot.

Move over Daniel Craig, there’s a new Judith Butler in town.

