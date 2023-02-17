Dating App HER Is Giving Us Goosebumps With Their ‘GaySMR’

It’s whispering, it’s tapping, it’s humming, and it’s blowing. Or, as many others call it, it’s ASMR. Autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, is the sensation that you feel after being exposed to certain sounds or visual stimuli. Dating app HER is here to take it up a notch with GaySMR.

In order to celebrate all things love during this V-Day week, HER enlisted the services of ASMR artist Olivia Rose and erotica platform Aurore to create a GaySMR story in three parts. HER describes GaySMR (Gay Sensory Meridian Response) as “that special feeling of well-being when something is super gay, sometimes an actual turn-on (sexual in nature)” and well, that sounds comforting and sexy.

Aurore provided the erotic fiction and Rose used her ASMR talents to bring it to life. Take a listen to the spine-tingling first part of the story.

With a treasure trove of ASMR videos, Rose has been ensuring that her listeners get the best goosebump-giving content. Aurore collects and shares inclusive erotic fiction and interviews with women and gender diverse folks. Ultimately, they’ve become a platform where “porn with a plotline” exists, as their site highlights.

Honestly, this trio of Rose, Aurore, and HER work so well together.

As a dating app designed by queer people for queer people, HER is using their platform to ensure that women and gender diverse folks can connect in more ways than one. Aside from creating space for connection, HER’s blog is dedicated to expanding its users’ knowledge of self-love, relationships, sex, and identity.

Interested in learning more? Make sure to check out HER’s Instagram account for the full GaySMR story read by Rose.