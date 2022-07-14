Kehlani Wanted Coffee. Instead, They Got Harassed By Christian Walker

Imagine needing that iced coffee pick me up that you’ve been craving all day. Thinking about that bold flavor mixing with your milk of choice and giving you that caffeine boost you desperately need. Now imagine that experience being ruined by Christian Walker.

In a Starbucks drive thru, minding their own business, nonbinary singer/songwriter Kehlani (she/they) was accosted and recorded by an annoyed (and annoying) Christian Walker.

NOT CHRISTIAN WALKER ATTACKING KEHLANI 😭 pic.twitter.com/gMxGHV86Uw — gucci (@gucciwestx) July 13, 2022

In case you were wondering, Christian Walker is a (dare we say) social media influencer who peddles his brand of harmful, right-wing nonsense online all day long. He’s also the son of Herschel Walker, former professional football player and Trump-backed Republican politician. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Exhibit A.

The scariest costume of all: A WOKE BLUE HAIRED LIBERAL #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/VCY1EXaX48 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 31, 2021

Apparently, and not surprisingly, Walker was yelling at the baristas over who knows what, but was recording them in the process. Kehlani noticed Walker and when she pulled up to the drive thru, she told the employees to be on the lookout for him and that he was an “asshole”. Well, they weren’t wrong.

That didn’t sit well with Walker who had the audacity to pull the same stunt on Kehlani, which just made him look like an idiot. But if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it must be an alt-right supporting menace. Kehlani, however, looked incredibly unfazed by Walker’s usual set of antics and was even on a video call with her therapist. Kehlani later spilled the tea online about what actually happened, since Walker’s online video didn’t tell the entire story.

Kehlani confirming that Christian was berating the workers 💀 he’s so disgusting pic.twitter.com/A0Xn2KeNcd — andrew (@loveslikethis_) July 13, 2022

Seems like Walker had a lot more to say to r&b/pop sensation, but Kehlani made sure to air it out. They even let us know that Walker is a fan of their music.

Lmffffaooooo. My baby Kehlani with the quick shade. pic.twitter.com/pfZVWwScdX — Gwen Stefani’s Cultural Diversity Consultant (@chulito_jotito) July 13, 2022

And while Kehlani chose the high road, the rest of the internet was ready to defend them.

Getting out of the car to walk up on Kehlani is grounds for an ass whoopin. https://t.co/Gb9JyZOb80 — VINCINT (@VINCINT_) July 13, 2022

kehlani when christian walker was at her window instead of her starbucks order pic.twitter.com/bHwfRJ75sr — gheeda (@rantnonstop) July 13, 2022

what kehlani wanted to do when christian walker walked up to her car at starbucks pic.twitter.com/jPBxpjrP0J — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) July 14, 2022

babe, nobody likes you, and you are in fact an asshole. You are mad because somebody called you out LOL. We love @kehlani go stream her new album yall 💙🌊 https://t.co/Ejtc42UJc2 — j. (@jrlwrld_) July 13, 2022

Kehlani when he walked up to her car: pic.twitter.com/j0tSnmZIx7 — boogz (@jordynnykoleee) July 13, 2022

Kehlani should have just hit the gas and kept going just like this. Cause wtf? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mPuZvW96TO — 𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖈𝖊𝖔𝖉𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖞𝖐𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞 ° (@Spaceodditykel) July 13, 2022

Kehlani's brand is consistent bc everyone's tweeting, "you lucky they didn't beat your ass christian" and they're 100% right. — Gabrielle Alexa Noel (@gabalexa) July 13, 2022

kehlani’s therapist watching her IN REAL TIME handle that interaction with patience, grace and maturity pic.twitter.com/g3K7v9gbqf — teetads⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 🦋 (@teetads) July 13, 2022

Game, set, and match to Kehlani. Hopefully they really enjoyed their Starbucks order.

i love kehlani so much 😭 pic.twitter.com/46ns0seCsq — valentina (@JEHLANl) July 13, 2022