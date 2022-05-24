Keke Palmer Always Keeps a Check and the Internet Won’t Let You Forget It

Lauren Keyana Palmer, a.k.a. Keke “Keep a Job” Palmer is a woman of many talents.

A person of all trades, if you will.

From acting, singing, producing, writing, hosting, and dancing, there’s honestly nothing this well-rounded entertainer can’t do.

Did I mention her internet success from the “Baby, this is Keke Palmer” meme?

And now she’ll be starring in the sci-fi animated comedy The Hospital. According to Variety, the animated series will center around “Sleech and Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy”.

In addition to Keke Palmer playing the character Dr. Sleech, the sexually fluid entertainer is joined by the rest of the cast, including Greta Lee, Maya Rudolph, Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, and Sam Smith. Go ahead and sign us up for this.

But when the announcement was made, Twitter was quick to remind everyone that Ms. Palmer always stays two jobs ahead. With judging duties for HBO Max’s Legendary, voice acting roles in The Proud Family reboot and Human Resources, and starring in highly anticipated films, such as Alice, Lightyear, and Jordan Peele’s Nope, Keke keeps a bag and makes it look easy.

Baby, this is Keke Palmer and she always keeps a check.

