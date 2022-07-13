‘Kite Runner’ Author Khaled Hosseini Shares Loving Post Dedicated to His Trans Daughter

Coming out can be a very vulnerable process for many, especially when LGBTQ folks come out to their family. Many find themselves criticized, ostracized, and enduring worse treatment when they do come out. So, excuse us when we bring out the tissues for seeing parents dote on their queer and trans children when they come out.

Yesterday, Kite Runner author Khaled Hosseini announced on Twitter that his daughter, Haris, came out as transgender and he showered her with nothing, but love and support in his tweet.

Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth. I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted. pic.twitter.com/c3qNT1Lndw — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) July 13, 2022

Hosseini stated that “Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth”.

But the Afghan author also recognizes the trials and tribulations that trans people still face today.

“I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted”.

Nevertheless the love is there and it’s a family affair, as he mentioned in a follow up tweet, “I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her”.

I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her. pic.twitter.com/xdJWD4Ikbi — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) July 13, 2022

In a world where numerous queer and trans folks find themselves removed against their will from their family dynamics and trans people continue to have their bodies policed by the government, to see a parent stand by their trans child is a beautiful experience. But it’s also an experience we hope becomes more commonplace within society.

A study conducted by the Trevor Project found that “one in three transgender youth reporting attempting suicide, almost one-third reported being a victim of sexual violence, and more than half reported a two-week period of depression”. Having supportive family structures, whether biological, chosen, or a mix of both can become preventative measures from these unfortunate realities that trans youth face.

Hosseini and his family aren’t the only ones supporting Haris. Just check out the responses to his tweet below:

Hosseini posted an extended post dedicated to his daughter on Instagram below. Before you read it, make sure to keep a box of tissues close by.

