‘The Old Gays’ Live Their Best Life in New Bev Pride Campaign

You deserve to unwind from all of the stressors in the world. Give yourself a well-needed serotonin boost with Bev’s new Pride campaign “Serving Pride” featuring The Old Gays and Bev investor, the iconic actress Halle Berry. The campaign has Berry ask The Old Gays to demonstrate how to live your best life. And naturally, this fabulous foursome answered in the best way possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bev (@drinkbev)

In a world that’s making it harder to live your best and most authentic life, The Old Gays take Queen Halle Berry’s question to heart and show off the ways in which living matters. And their new campaign with Bev is simply an extension of their platform demonstrating just that.

With 10% of all sales donated to wayOUT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fundraising for LGBTQ youth programs, the campaign provides support to the next queer and trans generation – support the The Old Gays provide often to their 7.5 million followers on TikTok.

The four (Robert, Jessay, Mick and Bill) are here, queer, and redefining who can be a social media influencer. In a community so wrapped up in fleeting youth, it’s beautiful to witness gay elders highlight how much fun life can be as the years roll on.

Since posting their first TikTok in December 2020, these social media influencers have done nothing, but spread queer joy, love, and education to everyone who comes across their TikTok page. But to do so with THEE Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, is nothing short of iconic behavior.

Pride is about resistance, joy, love, and celebration, all of which The Old Gays embody and display via social media each and every day. Sounds like the best way to serve pride.