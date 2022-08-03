Trans Skateboarder Leo Baker Navigates the Gendered World of Sports in New Doc ‘Stay on Board’

It takes a lot to be who you are. It takes even more to do that, while walking away from your dreams. Queer nonbinary skateboarder Leo Baker (he/they) knows that all too well and is now sharing their story in the documentary Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story.

As a competitive skateboarding icon, Baker was busy dominating the skateboarding scene and even secured a spot on the United States Women’s Olympic Team. All in a day’s work, right? But while their professional goals were being met, their happiness wasn’t there. This ultimately led to Baker leaving the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team to focus on transitioning and prioritizing their happiness.

Their documentary, coming from the brainchild between Netflix, Pulse Films, and Flower Films, highlights this life-defining moment. But the film also covers Baker’s journey balancing society’s expectations, the gendered world of sports, and skate culture.

Baker’s skateboarding journey is nothing short of great. Hailing from Covina, California, Baker got his start skateboarding in his foster dad’s backyard as a young child. After spending hours idolizing pro queer skater Elissa Steamer on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, they took their interest in skateboarding more seriously.

That shift in perspective led to them placing third in the 2006 X-Games and winning their first street competition in the same year. As the years rolled on, Baker would ultimately win multiple competitions, be nominated for an ESPY Award, and be featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Now a seven-time X-Games finalist, Baker continues to place their happiness first. With skating as a passion, not a career, they created a skateboard brand called Glue and released their first song “hold me til we’re home”. Happiness is a journey and Baker is finally on its course and their new documentary will show how they got there.

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story premieres on Netflix on August 11, 2022.