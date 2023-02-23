WWE Star Sonya Deville and Partner Toni Cassano Announce Engagement

Congrats are in order for the happy couple, WWE star Sonya Deville and fitness model Toni Cassano, as they announce their engagement. Deville, who’s name outside of the ring is Daria Berenato, popped the question to Cassano during V-Day week at a wine cellar in Towaco, New Jersey and announced their engagement exclusively via People.

But there was a plot twist! After Deville asked Cassano to marry her in front of family and friends, Cassano had her own plans.

“I proposed, then Toni’s like, ‘Grab my purse,’” said Deville. “And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she’s like, ‘I’ve been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.’ “

We love a double proposal and a family affair. Cassano has two daughters, who Deville included in her proposal plans.

“I wanted to make it something that they were super involved in,” said Deville. “But I also wanted them to be surprised because I wanted them to have a memorable moment too.”

“This proposal was a fairytale, not only for me, but she proposed to my daughters; blending our worlds together,” said Cassano. “I can’t say it enough, but life with her is a true dream and we are so lucky to have found this love.”

The couple met last April at one of Deville’s shows and had planned on doing dinner together afterwards. However, after the show went too long, the two chose a dive bar and pizzas, where they talked until 5AM. The rest is history.

For Deville, being in a relationship with a woman, let alone proposing to Cassano, was never in her wildest dreams. Thankfully, that’s a reality that she’s excited to live in.

“It’s so cool to me to be in this position right now, to be engaged as a gay female in the WWE, and to have proposed to my fiancée. Because I look back at seven years ago, eight years ago when I wasn’t even openly out yet, and I was hiding relationships, and I was still trying to figure out my comfortability with being gay and who I was,” said Deville. “So, I think it’s crazy to see the evolution of my life and my journey and the fans that have been able to come along that journey with me. I think now it’s just so cool to be like, ‘I never thought I’d be here, but look guys, I’m here and you guys can do it too. And it’s okay to be who you are. It’s okay to love who you love, and it’s so special and so important to accept yourself.’ “

Congrats to Deville and Cassano.