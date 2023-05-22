5 TikTok Follows That Will Make Your Feed 100% Sexier

TikTok is a magical place where dreams come true: especially if you happen to be very thirsty. You can find the best Pad See Ew recipe of your life, learn how to make every earthly combination of flavored water known to man, and pick up some organization tips while you’re at it.
You can also see a variety of extremely fine queer hotties on display, which is, let’s face it, what most of us are there to do.
So without further ado, here are 5 queer creators who you absolutely need to be following on TikTok like…yesterday.
@serranorivv
Fans of thigh content, workouts, and wholesome dog hangouts will absolutely adore @serranorivv’s content. Whether you’re looking for leg day inspo, kittens, or lower body transformations, you will not be disappointed. Did we mention he’s got an OnlyFans as well?
@kingfemme
A nonbinary hottie who is constantly serving immaculate lewks, @kingfemme is a creator who has no time for trolls, bigots, or transphobes. The artist, model, and Nicolas Gogan Foundation member celebrates Black transness in everything they do, including their lush, cinematic self-portraits.
@cowboyblau
DJ Cowboy Blau is not your average, ordinary cosplayer. For one thing, when he does a take on your favorite anime character, you just might be left stunned, sweaty, and panting on the floor. Yes, it’s that hot. This multi-talented creator is always taking their creative cosplay (often involving crotchless pants) to 11 on TikTok, and we are forever grateful.
@notaquesart
Anime lover, musician, and all-around icon Aquesart loves creating bespoke looks that honor some of their favorite characters, including JoJo of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” and Baki. They’re also one of the Gen Z creators who’s combating bigotry and ignorance by telling it like it is, no filter. Come for the amazing fits, stay for the truth bombs.
@danorans
Who doesn’t love seeing a hot man put his hair into a ponytail and start cooking a steak dinner? No one. Literally not a single living person. Experienced chef Danny brings just the right amount of goofiness and sexiness to his gym workout vids, cooking content, and more. See if you can keep from drooling.