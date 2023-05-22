Sizzle Reel

5 TikTok Follows That Will Make Your Feed 100% Sexier

By

TikTok is a magical place where dreams come true: especially if you happen to be very thirsty. You can find the best Pad See Ew recipe of your life, learn how to make every earthly combination of flavored water known to man, and pick up some organization tips while you’re at it.
You can also see a variety of extremely fine queer hotties on display, which is, let’s face it, what most of us are there to do.

So without further ado, here are 5 queer creators who you absolutely need to be following on TikTok like…yesterday.

@serranorivv

@serranorivv

getting a lil thicc on em #fyp #gymgrind

♬ Search & Rescue – Drake

Fans of thigh content, workouts, and wholesome dog hangouts will absolutely adore @serranorivv’s content. Whether you’re looking for leg day inspo, kittens, or lower body transformations, you will not be disappointed. Did we mention he’s got an OnlyFans as well?

@kingfemme

@kingfemme

Trans rights are human rights 🏳️‍⚧️ #hrt #drag #dragqueen #dragking #transgender #ftm #nonbinary #hrt #topsurgery #trans #lgbt #fyp #t4t #screammovie

♬ original sound – King💅🏾Femme

A nonbinary hottie who is constantly serving immaculate lewks, @kingfemme is a creator who has no time for trolls, bigots, or transphobes. The artist, model, and Nicolas Gogan Foundation member celebrates Black transness in everything they do, including their lush, cinematic self-portraits.

@cowboyblau

@cowboyblau

Break Me Down out now 🙂 #queer #gay #hyperpop

♬ original sound – Cowboy Blau

DJ Cowboy Blau is not your average, ordinary cosplayer. For one thing, when he does a take on your favorite anime character, you just might be left stunned, sweaty, and panting on the floor. Yes, it’s that hot. This multi-talented creator is always taking their creative cosplay (often involving crotchless pants) to 11 on TikTok, and we are forever grateful.

@notaquesart

@notaquesart

Replying to @elpepe1459 #fyp #foryou #dance #queer #lgbt

♬ Just for Me – PinkPantheress

Anime lover, musician, and all-around icon Aquesart loves creating bespoke looks that honor some of their favorite characters, including JoJo of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” and Baki. They’re also one of the Gen Z creators who’s combating bigotry and ignorance by telling it like it is, no filter. Come for the amazing fits, stay for the truth bombs.

@danorans

@danorans

Steak and eggs with air fried brussel sprouts! Ingridients: Ribeye steak Eggs English muffins Brussel sprouts Seasonings of choice Directions: 1. Dry brine steak for 24 hours 2. Remove steak from fridge at least 30 minutes before cooking to let it get to room temp. 3. Prep brussels by washing and cutting into halves. Toss in oil and seasonings of choice 4. Place (spaced out) in air fryer at 375 for 20 minutes shaking occasiaonally 5. Season steak generously and sear on high. Once seared, baste in garlic and butter on low heat until internal reaches desired temp. 6. Toast muffins and remove brussels once done onto a cooling rack so they dont steam themsleves 7. Cook eggs in rendered steak fat and tasted garlic 8. Serve and enjoy (: #fyp #cooking #food #steakandeggs

♬ original sound – The audios you need

Who doesn’t love seeing a hot man put his hair into a ponytail and start cooking a steak dinner? No one. Literally not a single living person. Experienced chef Danny brings just the right amount of goofiness and sexiness to his gym workout vids, cooking content, and more. See if you can keep from drooling.

Tags: advocacy, Aquesart, Danorans, Gen Z, hot men, hot trans men, leg day, Sexy, thighs, thirst post, thrist, TikTok
