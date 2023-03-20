Are You a Gay Son or a Thot Daughter? Twitter Has the Answer

Every so often, the Internet poses a question that gets to the core of our humanity. Who are we, really, as people? Who are we as a society? Where are we going?
Thanks to Twitter, we don’t have to actually get that deep with it. All we have to ask ourselves is, are we a thot daughter, or a gay son?
Ah yes, thot daughter and gay son: the two genders! But what does this question actually mean, and where does it come from? We were able to trace this important query back to its origins, which appears to be (predictably) a February tweet from F1NN5TER, the popular cis male Twitch streamer who dons a hyper-feminine persona for fans.
Over the weekend, F1NN5TER may have single-handedly caused the word “femboy” to trend after posting a powerful image of himself in full girl mode cuddling with British model and YouTuber Belle Delphine.
But before that, F1NN5TER asked us to choose our player: gay son, or thot daughter?
F1NN5TER may have posed the question in jest, as a nod to his own gender multitudes, but some users have taken the challenge and run with it. Thot sons and gay daughters came out of the woodwork, as well as gay sons and thot daughters, to celebrate the beauty that is the thot-gay alliance.
Can’t forget the OG pairing:
Skipping right to the important questions:
Sometimes, the gay son and thot daughter are both in YOU!
Other times, they’re in a stroller outside the fire station.
It truly is the question of our generation.