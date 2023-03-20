Are You a Gay Son or a Thot Daughter? Twitter Has the Answer

Every so often, the Internet poses a question that gets to the core of our humanity. Who are we, really, as people? Who are we as a society? Where are we going?

Thanks to Twitter, we don’t have to actually get that deep with it. All we have to ask ourselves is, are we a thot daughter, or a gay son?

Gay son and thot daughter solidarity can be something so beautiful pic.twitter.com/jBlL4c5iMf — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) March 20, 2023

Ah yes, thot daughter and gay son: the two genders! But what does this question actually mean, and where does it come from? We were able to trace this important query back to its origins, which appears to be (predictably) a February tweet from F1NN5TER, the popular cis male Twitch streamer who dons a hyper-feminine persona for fans.

Over the weekend, F1NN5TER may have single-handedly caused the word “femboy” to trend after posting a powerful image of himself in full girl mode cuddling with British model and YouTuber Belle Delphine.

But before that, F1NN5TER asked us to choose our player: gay son, or thot daughter?

Gay son or Thot daughter pic.twitter.com/YeuXGz8jHV — F1NN5TER (@F1NN5TER) February 1, 2023

F1NN5TER may have posed the question in jest, as a nod to his own gender multitudes, but some users have taken the challenge and run with it. Thot sons and gay daughters came out of the woodwork, as well as gay sons and thot daughters, to celebrate the beauty that is the thot-gay alliance.

thot son and gay daughter pic.twitter.com/xZH6wPC2Ls — eliza (@dykegenius) March 20, 2023

Can’t forget the OG pairing:

A foundational gay son thot daughter alliance pic.twitter.com/VoxWngSbkh — “CLASSY” FRED BLASSIE (@megantheevalium) March 13, 2023

Skipping right to the important questions:

gay son or thot daughter https://t.co/8R6XxxRZaN — end 🗡️ (@1937stpark) March 18, 2023

their hand placements gay son or thot daughter pic.twitter.com/CqHvSmRrXs — ra en (@wlwnayeon) March 18, 2023

Sometimes, the gay son and thot daughter are both in YOU!

I am in fact the gay son AND thot daughter 😋 pic.twitter.com/sM9gFrVYeD — Gabe 🐯 (@CybernetikTiger) March 13, 2023

Other times, they’re in a stroller outside the fire station.

my gay son and thot daughter are in a stroller outside the fire station — jody (@wnbagirlfriend) March 13, 2023

thot daughter & gay son pic.twitter.com/ogqPWYf77b — eddie (@meyersarmisen) March 12, 2023

gay son or thot daughter pic.twitter.com/EQga5rzo9k — chad meeks martins gf || saw scream (@abednadirsgf) March 18, 2023

It truly is the question of our generation.